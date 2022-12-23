Brain Teaser With Answer: Can you find the odd word in this picture puzzle within 6 seconds?

Take a break from your monotonous routine and solve this mind-boggling Brain Teaser. Brain teasers are typically puzzles that require creativity to solve than the use of mathematical formulas. Most importantly, brainteasers strengthen the connections between brain cells, increase mental agility, and help with short-term memory. Enough of words, now get into the action and spot the odd word in the picture. Timer is On!

Can you spot the odd word in the picture puzzle?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves an excellent quantitative approach. In contrast to the above image, you have to use your sharp vision and great observational skills to find the odd word hidden in the picture puzzle. Although the answer is just in front of you, you need to be extra observant to look for the minutest details.

True to its name, Brain Teaser, it is going to be tricky, but still don’t look for the answer without attempting it twice.

Observe and spot the odd mistake in the door entrance picture puzzle.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A logic-based thinking puzzle is known as a brain teaser. This mental exercise will improve your critical intuition and problem-solving skills. And as a result, you will become more capable of reasoning and making decisions after each attempt.

To remind you, the goal here is to find the odd word concealed among other letters. Easy, right?

But you have only 6 seconds to find the right answer.

Tick…

Tock..

Tick…

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

This picture puzzle comprises 7 columns and each column is made up of 17 rows, which means a total of 119 words and out of which one is odd or different. Take a close look at the image from all sides and angles to not miss any differences or variations before you come to any conclusion.

Kudos, if you successfully found the odd word But if you are still missing the answer, or confused about it, then just take note of the below clue.

Hint: Homophones, are words of similar sound with different meanings.

Still, struggling? Then please have a look at the picture below to find the right answer.

Had Fun? This brain teaser required a quick assessment of your observational skills and visual sharpness. To keep a regular check on your cognitive, problem-solving, and memory skills, keep a tab on brain teasers.

