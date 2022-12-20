Brain Teaser: Only a few keen observers can spot the mistake in this shop entrance picture. Test Yourself!

This brain teaser is super easy to solve, just put your observational and cognitive skills to work. Brain teasers are typically puzzles that require creativity to solve rather than using a mathematical formula. Most importantly, brainteasers strengthen the connections between brain cells, increase mental agility, and help with short-term memory. Enough of words, now get into the action and spot the mistake. Timer running!

Source: Brightside

Can you spot what’s wrong with this picture puzzle?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves an excellent quantitative approach. In contrast to the above image, you have to use your sharp vision and great observational skills to spot the mistake in the shop entrance image. Although the answer is just in front of you, you need to be extra keen to find the minor detail.

True to its name, Brain Teaser, it is going to be tricky, but still don’t look for the answer without attempting it twice.

Can you spot the mistake in the desktop picture?

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A logic-based thinking puzzle is known as a brain teaser. The mental exercise will improve critical intuition and problem-solving skills. And as a result, you will become more capable of reasoning and making decisions after each attempt.

The goal for users here is to find the mistake in the shop entrance picture. Easy, right?

But you have only 11 seconds to find the right answer.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

This image is of the shop entrance. Take a close look at the image from all sides to not miss any difference or variation before you come to any conclusion.

Kudos, if you successfully found an alteration. But if you are still missing the answer, or confused about it, then just take note of the below clue.

Hints: The Push and Pull Door is named after Don Norman, Norman Door.

Still, struggling? Then please have a look at the picture below to find the right answer.

Had Fun? This brain teaser only required a quick assessment of your observational skills and visual sharpness. To hone your cognitive, problem-solving, and memory skills, keep a tab on these.

