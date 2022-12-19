Brain Teaser With Answer: Anybody can find the mistake on this desktop picture puzzle within 11 seconds. Try!

I am sure this Desktop picture puzzle will give you a chance to pat your back. Brain teasers are typically puzzles that require creativity to solve rather than using a mathematical formula. Most importantly, brainteasers strengthen the connections between brain cells, increase mental agility, and help with short-term memory. Enough of words, now get into the action and spot the mistake. Timer running!

Source: Brightside.com

Can you spot the mistake in this picture puzzle?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves an excellent quantitative approach. In contrast to the above image, you have to use your sharp vision and great observational skills to spot the mistake in the desktop image. Although the answer is just in front of you, you need to be extra keen to find the minor detail.

True to its name, Brain Teaser, it is going to be tricky, but still don’t look for the answer without attempting it twice.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A logic-based thinking puzzle is known as a brain teaser. The mental exercise will improve critical intuition and problem-solving skills. And as a result, you will become more capable of reasoning and making decisions after each attempt.

The goal for users here is to find the mistake in the computer image. Easy, right?

But you have only 11 seconds to find the right answer.

Tick…

Tock…

Tick…

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

This image is of an office workstation. Take a close look at the image from all sides to not miss any difference or variation before you come to any conclusion.

Kudos, if you successfully found an alteration. But if you are still missing the answer, or confused about it, then just take note of the below clue.

Hints: Most of the keyboard provides calculator-style efficiency for entering numbers.

Still, struggling? Then please have a look at the picture below to find the answer.

Source: Brightside.com

Had Fun? This brain teaser only required a quick assessment of your observational skills and visual sharpness. To hone your cognitive, problem-solving, and memory skills, keep a tab on these.

