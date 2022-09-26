Brain Teaser: Only a true Cheese Lover can spot the odd one in this stack of Cheeseburgers within 9 seconds

Satiate your hunger for food and fun with this brain teaser. Brain teasers are a puzzle that requires creativity and not a mathematical equation eventually. Especially picture puzzles boost connections between brain cells, improve mental speed, and are an effective way to improve short-term memory. Enough of words, now get into some action, spot the odd one out in this image within 9 seconds. The timer is On!

Can you spot the odd one out in this stack of cheeseburgers?

Brain teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves a good quantitative approach. In contrast to the above image, you have to find an odd burger in this image of cheeseburgers. Though the answer is just in front of you, the whole frame and the use of identical images and similar hues make it tough. Remember, you just need to keep eye on the minute details as the odd burger will be concealed in the frame itself with the colours and similar objects.

Yes, It will be difficult as the name says, brain teaser. But do not look for an answer before you try it twice.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brain teaser is essentially a thinking puzzle, using logic to find the answer. So, with every attempt, you will improve your thinking and decision-making skills. The brain game also helps to find new solutions along with boosting critical intuitive power.

The goal for users is to spot an odd burger hidden between the monotonic presentation of other cheeseburgers. The trickiest part of this brain teaser is that the odd one is similar to the colour of the picture background and resembles exactly like other cheeseburgers, placed in a way that one can easily get distracted.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, now let’s jump to the answer.

This image includes 6 rows and 7 columns with a total of 56 burgers. It will take just a blink to solve this puzzle, gaze through all the directions, Easy now?

Hurrah, if you successfully spot the odd one out in this image. And if you are still missing the answer, then here’s a little tip for you. Scroll down to the 2nd row and 3rd column of the image. You will find the odd burger here, as this is the only burger that does not have the first layer of green salad as it is shown in other burgers.

Take a glance at the picture below to know the proper placement of the odd burger.

Enjoyed? This brain teaser required just a simple check of your observational skill. Keep indulging in more of these to improve your cognitive skills along with problem-solving skills and memory sharpness. Also, roll back to enjoy more of these pictographic riddles.