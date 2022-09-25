Brain Teaser: Only people with eagle-eye can spot the Polar Bear in the group of Cute Ghosts

Make the best of your Sunday with this amazing animal puzzle. Brain teasers are puzzle which requires creativity and not a mathematical equation eventually. Especially picture puzzles boost connections between brain cells, improve mental speed, and are an effective way to improve short-term memory. Enough of words, now get into some action, spot the hidden polar bear in the group of spirits. And your time starts now!

Can you spot the polar bear hidden in the gang of ghosts?

Brain teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves a good quantitative approach. In contrast to the above image, you have to find a polar bear hidden in the group of ghosts. Though the answer is just in front of you, the whole frame and the use of identical images and similar hues make it tough. Remember, you just need to keep eye on the minute details as the tiny polar bear will be concealed in the frame itself with the colours and similar shapes of white ghosts.

Yes, It will be difficult as the name says, brain teaser. But do not look for an answer before you try it twice.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brain teaser is essentially a thinking puzzle, using logic to find the answer. So, with every attempt, you will improve your thinking and decision-making skills. The brain game also helps to find new solutions along with boosting critical intuitive power.

The goal for users is to spot a polar bear hidden between the monotonic presentation of ghosts. Dudas released this brain teaser with a challenge for users to find the polar bear among ghosts in a minute. The trickiest part of this brain teaser is that the polar bear is similar to the colour of the picture background and resembles exactly like ghosts, placed in a way that one can easily get distracted.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, now let’s jump to the answer.

The image is drawn in a non-uniform way with around 100 ghosts including one polar bear. It will take just a blink to solve this puzzle, gaze through all the directions, and divide the image into rows and columns with imaginary lines. Easy now?

Hurrah, if you successfully spot the odd one out in this image. And if you are still missing the answer, then here’s a little tip for you. It is the only creature with little ears.

Now, scroll down to the left centre of the image, the small polar bear is next to a laughing ghost. Although the polar bear seems like just another ghost, it has got cute little ears and a scary face.

Take a glance at the picture below to know the proper placement of the notorious intruder.

Enjoyed? This brain teaser required just a simple check of your observational skill. Keep indulging in more of these to improve your cognitive skills along with problem-solving skills and memory sharpness. Also, roll back to enjoy more of these pictographic riddles.