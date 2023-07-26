Test your logical reasoning by finding which circle fits the painting in 4 seconds!

Brain teasers are a form of puzzle that must be solved with thought and critical thinking. They often call for lateral thinking; therefore, in order to find answers, you must be creative and peculiar. These puzzles help you hone your problem-solving and creative skills while being challenging and interesting to solve.

You can find a wide variety of brainteaser puzzles online. Some require you to use your observational skills, while others encourage you to use your analytical and critical thinking abilities. Some are easy to solve, while others can be rather challenging. Today, we have a simple puzzle picked out for you. Are you ready? Let's jump right in.

Which circle fits the painting?

Source: Bright Side

The above image is of a painting whose significant portion has been removed. There are four options- ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’, and ‘D’- provided below in the picture. The four options consist of four images. One of the four images fits the hollow of the painting. It is your task to find out which option is correct. The time limit set for this brain puzzle is 4 seconds. So, keep an eye out on the clock and get started. The solution to this brain puzzle is given below. But only scroll down to see the solution, when your 4 seconds are up. Otherwise, we will count it as cheating. Now, go ahead and solve this brain teaser puzzle before the timer runs out.

We will be waiting for you below.

Brain Teaser Solution

You were asked to find which circle fits the painting in this brain teaser picture puzzle. Here is its solution:

Source: Bright Side

You may also like:

You have a high IQ if you can spot the mistake in the kitchen picture in 5 seconds!

You have a supercomputer mind if you can find the woman’s daughter in 6 seconds!

You are a genius if you can find the real owner of the cat in just 6 seconds!