You are a genius if you can find the real owner of the cat in just 6 seconds!

Brain Teasers are puzzles or riddles that require logical thinking to solve.

The puzzles usually involve some form of deduction, such as finding the missing word, object, or number in a picture or a sentence.

They are very common in our daily lives and are considered to be one of the most effective ways to improve mental performance. There are several types of brain teasers. Some are simple, whereas others are complex.

As long as they are challenging, they should be able to stimulate your brain and improve your cognitive skills.

This is why we are back with another brain teaser to get your brain juices flowing.

Are you ready?

Find the cat’s owner in 6 seconds

Source: Bright Side

The image above shows three women; the woman in the middle is holding a cat, and the three seem to be arguing. It turns out the women are fighting about the cuddly gray cat. One of the three is the real owner of the adorable feline. You just have to find out who it is. The time limit set for this brain puzzle is 6 seconds. You know the drill. Set your timers and get started. All the best.

Finding the cat in this brain teaser puzzle is not an easy feat. However, you will be able to solve it in no time if you use your observation skills and problem-solving skills. So, get your gears turning and solve this brain puzzle before the timer ends. The solution to this puzzle is provided at the end of this article. Scroll down to see it when you have run out of time.

Only the most attentive can spot the teacher’s hidden glasses in the classroom within 4 seconds!

Brain Teaser Solution

This brain puzzle asked you to find the real owner of the cat within 6 seconds. Here is she:

Source: Bright Side

