You have the eyes of an eagle if you can spot the owl in the tree within 5 seconds!

Visual test puzzles are meant to test your observation skills and attention to detail. They often consist of images or patterns that require careful examination in order to identify hidden items or subtle differences in them. These puzzles can be a fun and challenging way to improve your cognitive abilities and enhance your ability to spot even the smallest discrepancies in visual information.

While they are sometimes challenging, they are also pretty interesting to solve. These brain puzzles offer a great opportunity to relax and unwind while stimulating your mind in a unique way.

Are you ready for today's challenge? Let’s go.

Spot the owl in 5 seconds

Source: Bright Side

In the image above, you can see a tree, or perhaps trees. There is also an owl hidden in the picture. You have to spot the hidden bird in the picture within 5 seconds. Are you ready? Let’s begin.

Observe the image carefully; only then will you be able to spot the owl within the given time. We have provided the solution to this brain puzzle at the end of this article. However, we would like you to refrain from scrolling straight to the solution. Cheating is never an option. If you truly want to test yourself, then you need to solve this picture puzzle by yourself first. Only when you are unable to find the owl even after time passes can you skip to the solution.

All the best!

Visual Test Solution

Here is the hidden owl.

Source: Bright Side

We hope that you had fun solving this picture puzzle with us. Here are a few more visual problems like this, try to solve them all:

Only 2% can spot the tiger hunting ducks in the picture within 8 seconds!

People with 4K vision can spot the polar bear hidden in the icy picture within 8 seconds!

You have hawk eyes if you can spot 3 words hidden in the garden picture within 12 seconds!