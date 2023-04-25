Brain Teasers are a mandate in boring times. Try these exciting brain teasers.
Nothing is more harmful than spending a life that is so filled with work that you forget to smile a bit during the day. To restore those lost moments of fun, we are back with some exciting brain teasers. Read on.
Brain Teaser 1
What has hands and a face, but can’t hold anything or smile?
Brain Teaser 2
It belongs to you, but your friends use it more. What is it?
Brain Teaser 3
If you don’t keep me, I’ll break. What am I?
Brain Teaser 4
There’s only one word in the dictionary that’s spelled wrong. What is it?
Brain Teaser 5
You’re running a race and at the very end, you pass the person in 2nd place. What place did you finish the race in?
Waiting for the answers? Here you go!
Brain Teaser 1
What has hands and a face, but can’t hold anything or smile?
Answer 1:
The clock is the right answer.
Brain Teaser 2
It belongs to you, but your friends use it more. What is it?
Answer 2:
Your name.
Brain Teaser 3
If you don’t keep me, I’ll break. What am I?
Answer 3:
Promise!
Brain Teaser 4
There’s only one word in the dictionary that’s spelled wrong. What is it?
Answer 4:
The word WRONG itself.
Brain Teaser 5
You’re running a race and at the very end, you pass the person in 2nd place. What place did you finish the race in?
Answer 5:
Second place.