Brain teasers: Sometimes, brain teasers are the best solutions to our boredom!

These exciting brain teasers are what you need!

Brain Teaser 1:

What is that one thing that has to be broken in order to be used?







Brain Teaser 2:

What is in front of you, but you can’t see it?







Brain Teaser 3:

An elderly man died today, but he was only 27 years old. How is it possible?

Excited about the answers? Here you go!

ANSWERS:

Brain Teaser 1:

What is that one thing that has to be broken in order to be used?

Answer 1:

An egg

Brain Teaser 2:

What is in front of you, but you can’t see it?

Answer 2:

Your future

Brain Teaser 3:

An elderly man died today, but he was only 27 years old. How is it possible?

Answer 3:

He was born on 29th February.