Brain teasers: Sometimes, brain teasers are the best solutions to our boredom!

Brain Teaser 1:
What is that one thing that has to be broken in order to be used?
Brain Teaser 2:
What is in front of you, but you can’t see it?
Brain Teaser 3:
An elderly man died today, but he was only 27 years old. How is it possible?
ANSWERS:
Brain Teaser 1:
Answer 1:
An egg
Brain Teaser 2:
Answer 2:
Your future
Brain Teaser 3:
Answer 3:
He was born on 29th February.
