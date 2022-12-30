Brain teasers that will blow your mind!

Hello, my dear intelligent creatures out there!! Enjoying the holiday season? We are here to add to your enjoyment. We have brought some very interesting brain teasers for you. Want to try them out? Go ahead -

Section 1: Words in Words

Spell a BIRD using only letters in the name of each city. You do not need to use all the letters, and you may change the order of the letters.

Brain Teaser 1: RACELAND (Louisiana)

Brain Teaser 2: CALIFORNIA (Missouri)

Brain Teaser 3: HACKETTSTOWN (New Jersey)

Answer Time

Answer to Brain Teaser 1: crane

Answer to Brain Teaser 2: falcon

Answer to Brain Teaser 3: hawk

Spell a FOOD using only letters in the name of each city. You do not need to use all the letters, and you may change the order of the letters.

Brain Teaser 4: BRANDENBURG (Kentucky)

Brain Teaser 5: CRELLIN (Maryland)

Answer Time

Answer to Brain Teaser 4: bread

Answer to Brain Teaser 5: rice

Section 2: Spelling and Vocabulary Test

Brain Teaser 6: List 4 or more words that contain both a G and a J.

Brain Teaser 7: Supply the first and last letters for these words:

A) _ retze _ B) _eagu_ C) _ ileag _

Brain Teaser 8: List 4 or more words spelled with four letters that contain only one consonant.

Brain Teaser 9: When the correctly-spelled words on this list are written in alphabetical order, which word is in the middle?

friend, foriegn, experience, familar, excelent, faverite, finally, excitment

Brain Teaser 10: Find the pattern in this list of words and add two more words.

domes, dimes, dikes, likes, …

Brain Teaser 11: Find the pattern in this list of words and add two more words.

row, stew, dough, blue, sew, do, …

Answer Time

Answer to Brain Teaser 6: jog, judge, jug, jingle, jungle, jigsaw, juggle, jagged, jaguar

Answer to Brain Teaser 7: A) pretzel B) league C) mileage

Answer to Brain Teaser 8: idea, ease, aqua, oboe, ooze, aide, aria, iota, ooze

Answer to Brain Teaser 9: The only correctly-spelled words are experience, finally, and friend. Finally comes in the middle alphabetically

Answer to Brain Teaser 10: Pattern: Change one letter from the previous word. Answers: liked, lived

Answer to Brain Teaser 11: Pattern: Alternating rhyming words. Answers: snow, moo

Had fun solving the teasers? We will be back with some more teasers tomorrow.

Brain teasers to tease your brain hard!