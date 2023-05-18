Brain Teasers: These brain teasers are a must try. Try them today with your dear friends.

Brain teasers are fun, aren't they? Try these exciting brain teasers.

I am a hygienic being. I shave on all days. However, my beard remains the same. What do you think am I?









Brain Teaser 2:

What am I? I have branches, but I lack any leaves or fruits.

Brain Teaser 3:

What is that one thing that goes up but never comes down?

Brain Teaser 4:

There is something that comes just once in a minute, twice in a moment, but it never comes in a hundred years. What is it?

Brain Teaser 5:

What is the end to everything?

ANSWERS:

Brain Teaser 1: