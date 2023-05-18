Brain Teasers: These brain teasers are a must try. Try them today with your dear friends.
Brain teasers are fun, aren't they? Try these exciting brain teasers.
I am a hygienic being. I shave on all days. However, my beard remains the same. What do you think am I?
Brain Teaser 2:
What am I? I have branches, but I lack any leaves or fruits.
Brain Teaser 3:
What is that one thing that goes up but never comes down?
Brain Teaser 4:
There is something that comes just once in a minute, twice in a moment, but it never comes in a hundred years. What is it?
Brain Teaser 5:
What is the end to everything?
ANSWERS:
Brain Teaser 1:
I am a hygienic being. I shave on all days. However, my beard remains the same. What do you think am I?
Answer:
Well, who said I shave my beard every day? I am your go-to barber speaking.
Brain Teaser 2:
What am I? I have branches, but I lack any leaves or fruits.
Answer:
I am a bank.
Brain Teaser 3:
What is that one thing that goes up but never comes down?
Answer:
Age!
Brain Teaser 4:
There is something that comes just once in a minute, twice in a moment, but it never comes in a hundred years. What is it?
Answer:
The letter M.
Brain Teaser 5:
What is the end to everything?
Answer:
The letter G.