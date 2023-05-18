Brain Teasers: These brain teasers are a must try. Try them today with your dear friends.

I am a hygienic being. I shave on all days. However, my beard remains the same. What do you think am I?




Brain Teaser 2:

What am I? I have branches, but I lack any leaves or fruits.

Brain Teaser 3:

What is that one thing that goes up but never comes down?

Brain Teaser 4:

There is something that comes just once in a minute, twice in a moment, but it never comes in a hundred years. What is it?

Brain Teaser 5:

What is the end to everything?

 

ANSWERS:

Answer:
Well, who said I shave my beard every day? I am your go-to barber speaking.

Answer:

I am a bank.

Answer:
Age!

Answer:

The letter M.
Answer:

The letter G.
