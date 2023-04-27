Brain Teasers: These brain teasers are actually something you should definitely try. Try them out.

In case you ever feel like drowning in the oceans of boredom, these brain teasers will prove to be a helping hand. Why do we present brain teasers? Well, the present-day media forms are all filled with content that excites our brain, but rarely challenges it. Additionally, there is nothing that the brain needs to do while scrolling through all those short videos that spray some dopamine into our brain with every scroll. Not to miss, while these short videos may seem to be tempting, these short dopamine-hitting videos are enough to make us addicted to these social media apps in no time. No, we are not trying to make a point here. All we aim to do is offer something that is not only entertaining and relaxing but also valuable. That is when we have come up with a great idea for presenting some exciting brain puzzles. The benefits of presenting brain puzzles are manifold. One, these can be puzzles that may help you develop a different way of thinking. Brain teasers can be super easy at times, and in such cases, we may not wonder if there is anything worth valuable learning from them, but the reality is that while some brain teasers are actually so challenging that they tease your brain, even the easy ones help you shift your focus and think out of the box. Moreover, brain teasers are actually a good way to feel fresh. Yes, those exciting videos on social media apps are exciting, but what is much more exciting is when a question compels you to think of an answer and the mini dose of delight you get once you crack it is unmatched. And oh, there is nothing wrong in going for the conventional ways of fun. In our eyes, brain teasers can never turn boring in a world of high quality visual content.

With this thought, let us present you our exciting set of brain teaser, one by one. Enjoy!

Brain Teaser 1:

What is similar in the words, potato, and banana?

Brain Teaser 2:



In the year 1995, Sam told his age was 10 years old, but in the year 1990, he told his age was 15 years old. How is this possible? (Sam is not lying!)

Brain Teaser 3:

I have a square-shaped carton, 32 inches long, and 12 inches wide. How many coins can I put in the box so that it is no longer empty?

Brain Teaser 4:

Mary’s father has 5 children, including, Yaya, Yeye, Yiyi, and Yoyo. Can you guess the fifth child’s name?

ANSWERS!

Answer to Brain Teaser 1:

Take the first letter of these words and place them at the end of the words. Now, the words will read the same when spelled backward.

Answer to Brain Teaser 2:

Sam was born in 2005 B.C.

Answer to Brain Teaser 3:

Only one coin. After you place the first coin, the carton will no longer be empty.

Answer to Brain Teaser 4:

Mary!