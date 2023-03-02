Brain teasers: These brain teasers are super-fun! Try them out!

What did you do on 31st December 2022? Did you party hard? What plans did you make for the fresh year? Did you plan to enjoy each and every day and seize every golden opportunity that passes by? Didn't you want to excel at everything? Weren't you ready to enliven the life of your dreams and go for everything that is there in your bucket list in 2023? What is there on your bucket list? While 2023 has already started, people all over the globe have lost all excitement for the year. People were still excited in the first month of the year. They made plans for the rest of the year, woke up earlier than usual, and tried to stick to their plans for the month. January is usually the month when people aim to live their best lives. They focus on what's good and try to improve themselves. In all these processes, they never get bored and are always filled with zeal and excitement. All they focus on is growth and living the lives of their dreams.

The second month is often slower than the first month of the year. Yes, we are in our senses and we do remember that February is shorter than January in terms of the number of days. However, what makes February slower is the pace we feel in the month, While January is spent with zeal and excitement, February is when the year throws lemons upon us. January is always a happy month, as it is the beginning of something new, and fills us with hope for the whole year. However, February is when people realize whether the year is their dream year or not. In the month of February, the zeal gets drier and the excitement, while still there, starts to fade gradually.

Now, while all of us are in the third month of 2023, how do we feel? Are we as excited as we were in the first month? Well, some of us are! There is so much going on in the world and the people whose first and second months have been excellent, have eyes filled with hope and excitement for the month of March. The month also kickstarts spring in some parts of the world, and that is what makes it even more special. however, the majority of ordinary people living ordinary lives view the month as pale. Ordinarily, people set their new year goals on new year's eve and by the commencement of March, they start losing the zeal for their goals. Most people pledge to enjoy every single moment of the new year but sometimes, life has other plans!

Who knew 2023 could go this boring? We are in the third month of the year and boredom has already started to strike in our daily lives.

While everything seems boring, sometimes, adding just a pinch of fun to the everyday routine can fix our mindset. No, we aren't talking about short videos and reels you watch every day on social media. While these may seem to be the best forms of pleasure and fun in the digital era, these might make you so addicted that you may eventually forget what your bucket list items were at the beginning of the year. You may visit a friend in the month of March. Yes, that can be the best way to make the year a bit more exciting. Who wouldn't want to revisit a long-lost friend and cherish old memories? However, sometimes, it is not possible to get in touch with old friends. Virtually, one may get in touch, but that won't actually bring back the required spark. Plus, one cannot rush to visit the old pal straight from the workplace the moment boredom arises. If none of the above-mentioned methods of adding fun to the year are working, is there any solution to the problem that actually is both possible and fun? In such situations, one must go traditional! Yes, we are talking about brain teasers!

Brain teasers are a fun way to add a few moments of joy to our everyday routine! When one feels joy even for 5 minutes in a day, the mind gets recharged and one can focus on the goals set in the initial days of the year with even more zeal and passion. Yes, that is the whole game! Try these brain teasers to add some fun to your life!

Brain Teaser 1:

I am a hygienic being. I shave on all days. However, my beard remains the same. What do you think am I?











Brain Teaser 2:

What am I? I have branches, but I lack any leaves or fruits.



Brain Teaser 3:

What is that one thing that goes up but never comes down?







ANSWERS:

Brain Teaser 1:

I am a hygienic being. I shave on all days. However, my beard remains the same. What do you think am I?

Answer:

Well, who said I shave my beard every day? I am your go-to barber speaking.

Brain Teaser 2:

What am I? I have branches, but I lack any leaves or fruits.

Answer:

I am a bank.

Brain Teaser 3:

What is that one thing that goes up but never comes down?

Answer:

Age!

