Brain teasers: These brain teasers are synonymous to fun. Try them with your friends and family.

Do you recall those childhood days when all you were supposed to do was play with friends and sleep on time? While playing with friends was our favorite task to do back then, sleeping on time seemed like a huge punishment. However, it won't be wrong to say that today, finding a moment to play the same games with the same friends would be a luck stroke while sleeping on time seems like pure bliss. Yes, and that is what we call adulting.

Growing old is not as fantastic as we thought would be as a child. Every now and then we come across a new challenge to face, leaving barely a single moment for our inner child to breathe and relax. Yes, the inner child in us is damaged, thanks to the hustle culture. After working for hours and hours, we barely get a moment to sit back and relax. No wonder the world is struggling to stand firm on the slipper slope of poor mental health and depression. In such moments, wouldn't it be easier to actually take some time out of our busy schedules and do the things that we actually liked to do as a child? By this, we do not mean watching cartoons, while we can always watch them without feeling guilty no matter how old we get. What we are talking about right now are the things we used to get excited about as a child, like playing in the rain, playing scribbles with our peers, and oh, waiting for those exciting brain puzzles in the weekly magazines.

Do you miss those exciting brain riddles that used to come in that fun "Kids section" of the magazine that you never bothered to read except for that section? Well, no worries, we have brought back those days, ad thus, we present you a set of exciting brain teasers that will take you on the road of sweet nostalgia.

BRAIN TEASERS:

Brain Teaser 1:

Maria shoots her dear husband. After shooting him, she held him underwater for around 10 minutes. Next, she hanged him. However, Uncle John saw both of them having dinner in an expensive restaurant the same night. Is Uncle John lying?





Brain Teaser 2:

What has forests but no trees, water but no droplets, and states but no homes?

Brain Teaser 3:

This becomes harder to catch the more you run faster. What is it?

Ready with the answers? Check them out here!

ANSWERS

Brain Teaser 1:

