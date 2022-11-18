Can you find the hidden seagull? Also, enjoy some exciting facts about seagulls

Have you ever wondered how creative the divine is? The Almighty has created all of us so differently and yet so beautifully. God has been creative to create each one of us differently, yet we are all not only unique but also beautiful in our own ways. One such beautiful creature created by God is the seagull.

Today, let’s center our conversation around the seagulls with this sweet challenge and some interesting facts about the creature that you might not be knowing. Are you ready? Let’s get started!

Interesting fact 1:

Seagulls can be found anywhere on the planet. Can you ever imagine yourself in Antarctica? Well, the human body is not suitable for that weather, but seagulls can take the chills there. They are able to survive even in the toughest of weather conditions, which even man can not bear.

Interesting fact 2:

Most seagulls live up to 10-15 years in the wild. Yes, that is a very short duration of a lifespan. Well, nature has its own rules!

Interesting fact 3:



Seagulls are bestowed with beautifully designed strong bodies. They possess strong bodies, elongated legs, longish bills, and webbed feet. And oh, have you ever got the chance to see the acrobatic antics of a seagull? Thanks to their flexible bodies!

Interesting fact 4:

Just like humans, seagulls are omnivorous! So the next time you order grilled chicken, make a seagull your companion. Just kidding! These beings feed upon marine invertebrates, and terrestrial arthropods, along with seeds, fruits, and human refuse.

Wait, let’s add some spice to the piece of content you are reading with this challenge!

Can you find the hidden seagull in the image? You have 10 seconds for that.

Image source: The Quiz Central (YouTube)

The seagull has been waiting for you to spot it. Could you find it?







Here is the seagull!



Image source: The Quiz Central (YouTube)







Interesting fact 5:

Last but not the least, seagulls are quite intelligent birds. They have great strategy development skills and problem solving ability. And oh, did we tell you that these smart beings make use of bread crumbs to attract fish?











