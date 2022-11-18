Oh, we’ve found the dog, but where is the cat hiding in the busy street? Let’s find it together!

Have you ever paid attention to a cat? Have you ever noticed those cute paws, that soft furry coat, and the cute whiskers? You might adore all these features, but you can’t miss those sparkling eyes.

The eyes of a cat are a strange yet perfect blend of innocence and mischief.

Cats, no matter how meek they look, are smart beings. Every time someone mistakes them for being timid, they prove to the world that they are masterminds. They know the smartest of tricks to escape a predator.

Whether it is their smart walk, or their ability to crumble in the size of a ball to escape, they are truly blessed with superb abilities.

That is where many animals envy these pretty beings.

But hey, one thing you cannot miss about cats is the fact that they are scared of dogs.

Can you effortlessly spot a cat in the picture below?



No, right?

Well, cats are instinctively scared of dogs. Dogs, on the other hand, have a natural instinct to chase tiny animals that flee. The instinct of fleeing is common to cats. Thus, dogs chase cats.

However, probably most cats do not know this secret but when a dog gets scratched by a cat, the dog in turn actually starts getting scared of the cat.

Well, it seems as if cats do not know this fact.

For instance, what if we tell you that there is actually a cat in the picture you looked at above? The cat is actually hiding in the picture.

Can you spot the hidden cat in the picture in just 10 seconds?





Could you find those tiny paws?





Here is the cat!



Oh poor cat, you do not need to get scared of the dog! Trust in your abilities, and come back on the ground!

