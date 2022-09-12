Can you Spot the Empty Mug in 9 Seconds in This Optical Illusion?

Hidden Mug Optical Illusion: Optical illusions are gateways to entertainment and fun as there is never a dull moment when your brain is engaged in solving an optical illusion.

It engages your brain and eyes and makes those brain centres active which are required for problem-solving.

Optical illusions are mind-bending images that help assess the levels of perception of the human brain. There are various kinds of optical illusions which are cognitive, psychological and physical.

Apart from that, optical illusions also help scientists understand the way our brain functions when interacting with a particular image.

Are you ready for a fun optical illusion challenge now?

Then let’s get started.

Also Try:

Find Henry the Hedgehog in this Optical Illusion in 7 Seconds. Can you?

Optical Illusion - Find Hidden Empty Mug in 9 Seconds

Check out the optical illusion image below

Image Credit: Gergely Dudás - Dudolf

You can see in this image that there are various kinds of animals present and a bird is present. A bunny can be seen as well as a fox and a bear, what also can be seen is a cute little birdie.

The mugs are full of different varieties of beverages and among them, you need to find a hidden mug which is empty.

Some of the mugs are filled with chocolate and other items such as marshmallows, and ice-creams. Multicoloured straws can also be seen giving a distincttive effct

Did you find the hidden empty mug?

No?

Try looking carefully and you can see the image again.

The clock is ticking.

Have you gone through the image?

Few seconds left.

3…

2…

1,,,,

The time’s up and we hope that some of you might have already spotted the empty mug. You have excellent observation skills.

If not, here is the final clue.

Look at the left side of the image. Did you notice anything?

For those who are looking for a solution, scroll below.