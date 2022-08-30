Can you spot the thief in this Halloween party optical illusion in 7 seconds?

Find the thief in the party: Parties are occasions when people come together and have a good time. Now such an occasion will turn murky if there is a thief at the party.

The idea of a thief at a party is quite scary as it is not safe for the belongings of the people attending the party.

A similar incident is happening here in this image. There is a party going on and somewhere within this party, there is a thief lurking looking to steal things from the attendees. You need to spot the thief within 7 seconds.

Spot the Thief in 7 Seconds Optical Illusion

Look at the image below.

You can see a costume party and people are attending the party in good numbers. The party seems to be based on the theme of Halloween or we can say it is a Halloween party.

Due to the nature of the theme of the party people have come up with different kinds of costumes, you can see some of them are dressed like ghosts, some are dressed like superheroes and some are dressed as detectives.

The other costume patterns that can be seen are that of animals, someone has come with a buffalo head while someone came dressed as a bird. There are various fancy costumes on the display.

Look carefully and you can see Harley Quinn and a Ninja.

It looks like a colourful party.

But this party also contains a real thief and not a costume one and the thief is trying to steal from someone at the party, you need to spot the thief within 7 seconds before it can steal further.

Are you ready for the challenge?

Let’s get started

Look carefully at the image and try to see if you see any deceptive behaviour from the party attendees.

At first glance, it seems like everyone is enjoying the Halloween party with their colourful costumes, but the reality is far from that.

A thief is silently performing the theft and no one is able to notice the thief.

Did you spot the thief now?

No?

Look carefully once again, you can notice the thief.

Time’s running out.

And..

It’s over.

How many of you were able to spot the thief?

We believe some of you might have spotted the thief, excellent observation skills we must say.

For those of you who couldn’t spot the thief, look carefully at the person who is dressed as Ninja.

You will see that the lady standing next to him and facing away from the Ninja is trying to steal something from the Ninja’s pant pocket.

The thief hunt was quite fun, right?

Optical illusions such as these are fun as it engages our mind and provides thrill and excitement. It also enhances our observation skills.

We hope you loved the story. Stay connected with us for more such stories.