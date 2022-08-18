Optical Illusion: Women, Dog or Face? This mind-bending optical illusion will reveal how attentive you are

Optical Illusion Test: Optical Illusions are great at fooling our minds and making us believe that what we are seeing is real, which is not the case.

It plays tricks with our minds by creating illusions which are formed due to our perspective.

Optical illusions give us insights into how our brain works and what its limitations are.

Let us look at one such optical illusion which will help you determine your level of attention and test your observation skills.

Are you ready?

Then, let’s start.

Optical Illusion - Women, Dog or Face?

Take a look at the optical illusion drawing below.

Image Credit: Igor Lysenko

This drawing is the work of Igor Lysenko, a Russian artist displaying his immense talent and skills.

It contains various elements interspersed within the image and tests an individual's observation skills.

Let’s go ahead and see the level of attention you display.

What did you notice first in this image?

Is it two-women, a dog or a human face?

The first thing that you notice reveals a lot about your observation skills.

Want to know what it means?

Read below!

Two Women

If two women are the first element in this picture that caught your attention first, then you have good observation skills and are good at identifying the basic details around you.

A Dog

Those who spotted the dog first have great observation skills as they were able to locate the second most difficult element in the image.

A Human Face

Congratulations to those who were able to spot the human face first; it reflects your excellent observation skills and reveals your incredible detail to attention.

One interesting fact about the human face is that it is the portrait of the famous Irish poet Oscar Wilde and is skillfully created by the Russian artist Igor Lysenko.