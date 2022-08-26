Can you spot the two hidden women in this optical illusion within 9 seconds?

Find Two Hidden Women in 9 seconds: Optical illusions are great at tricking our eyes and mind. It makes us believe that what we are seeing is real while, in reality, there is something else that is present.

It is a good form of exercise for our eyes and brain. Scientists have conducted studies to understand the impact of optical illusions on our eyes and especially the brain.

We are sharing one such cleverly crafted optical illusion that will blow your mind away.

Are you ready to experience the magic of illusions?

Let’s get started.

Can you spot two hidden women in this optical illusion?

Look at the image below.

Image Credit: Johannes Stoetter

This is a masterpiece created by Italian artist Johannes Stoetter. You can see a beautiful multicoloured chameleon sitting on a branch of a tree.

Or is it something else?

What if we tell you that there are two hidden women in this image, and you have 9 seconds to find them?

Your time starts now.

Are you able to spot the two hidden women in this picture?

Look carefully, and you will spot at least one of them.

Can you spot the hidden woman in this picture within 7 seconds?

Let us tell you that these women are hiding in plain sight; the only thing that makes them hidden is the brilliant way in which they have merged with the environment.

No success till now?

Do not worry; try to focus your attention on the multicoloured chameleon, and you will have the answer right in front of you.

The chameleon is in fact, a clever optical illusion that tricks our minds with the presentation. In reality, these are two women models.

That is the beauty of optical illusions. What looks like a chameleon is, in reality, two models that were painted in bright colours to give them the appearance of a chameleon.

