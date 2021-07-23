Chandra Shekhar Azad: Son of 'Swatantrata' living in 'Jail'- Facts you did not know about Azad

"If yet your blood does not rage, then it is water that flows in your veins. For what is the flush of youth, if it is not of service to the motherland?" These are the words and feelings of Chandra Shekhar Azad. Today on his birth anniversary, Jagran Josh brings you some insights not many people in the world know about him.

Chandra Shekhar Azad: Facts no one knows about him

Here are some mind boggling details about Azad no one knows

His original name was Chandrashekhar Tiwari and was born in the family of Pandit Sitaram Tiwari in Alirajpur, Madhya Pradesh. He however signed as Balraj on statements issued as a commander in chief of Hindu Socialist Republic Army. He studied in Kashi Vidyapeeth of Benaras as his parents wished for him to become a scholar in Sanskrit, but he had other dreams. He was the mentor and trainer of Bhagat Singh. Chandrashekhar Azad is said to have filled the heart of Bhagat Singh with revolution and rebellious feelings. He is the mastermind behind the Kakori train robbery, Legislative assembly bombing and shooting of John Saunders in Lahore. It is said that the life turning event for Azad was the Jallianwala Bagh massacre after which he, a boy of 15, participated in the non cooperation movement. His first punishment by the British Government was 15 whiplashes on his back. He shouted Vande Matram at each lash. He named himself Azad and called Jail his home when questioned by the Judge for the first time. He joined Hindu Republican Association formed by Ram Prasad Bismil, Chatterji, Sachindra Nath Bakshi and Sachindra Nath Sanyal out of resentment towards Mahatma Gandhi for suspending the Non Cooperation Movement in 1922. He vowed that the police can never capture him alive, which is why maybe he chose death over being arrested in Allahabad. His only poetic couplet was, "Dushman ki goliyon ka hum samna karenge. Azad hi rahein hain, azad hi rahenge." Azad learnt archery from the Bhils of Jhabua district to help him in armed struggle against the British.

Azad supported violence in the freedom struggle. He was of the opinion that if violence can win freedom so be it. This became his viewpoint after the Jallianwala Bagh tragedy happened.

He died on February 23, 1931, when the police hit him on his right thigh and made it difficult for him to escape. He had just one bullet in his gun so he shot himself to justify his name Azad who never got caught.

Read| Chandrashekhar Azad: Family, Education, Revolutionary Activities & complete biography