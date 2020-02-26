Chandrashekhar Azad Biography: Family, Education, Revolutionary Activities and Facts

The original name of Chandrashekhar Azad was Chandrasekhar Tiwari and also spelled in several ways like Chandrasekhar Azad or Chandra Shekhar. He was the face of revolutionary India and was involved in several incidents including Kakori train robbery, assembly bomb incident, shooting of Saunders at Lahore, and to avenge the killing of Lala Lajpat Rai.

Born: 23 July, 1906

Place of Birth: Bhavra, Madhya Pradesh

Father's Name: Pandit Sitaram Tiwari

Mother's Name: Jagrani Devi

Education: Sanskrit Pathshala, Varanasi

Association: Hindustan Republic Association (HRA) later it eas renamed as Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HSRA)

Movement: He joined Mahatma Gandhi's Non-Cooperation Movement.

Political Ideology: Liberalism, Socialism, and Anarchism

Political Career: Revolutionary leader, Freedom fighter and political activist

Died: 27 February, 1931

Memorial: Chandrashekhar Azad Memorial (Shahid Amarak), Orchha, Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh

One of his famous saying:

"If yet your blood does not rage,

then it is water that flows in your veins.

For what is the flush of youth,

if it is not of service to the motherland."

Chandrashekhar Azad: Early Life, Family, and Education

He was born on 23 July, 1906 in Bhavra, Madhya Pradesh and was the son of Pandit Sitaram Tiwari and Jagrani Devi. At Bhavra he received his early education and for higher studies, he went to Sanskrit Pathshala, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. He got involved in revolutionary activities at a very young age. Mahatma Gandhi that time launched a Non-Cooperation movement and he joined it. He got his first punishment at an age of 15 years when he was caught by the Britishers and sentenced to 15 whiplashes. After this incident, he assumed the title of Azad and became famous as Chandrashekhar Azad.

Chandrashekhar Azad: Revolutionary activities

Jallianwala Bagh Massacre (1919) deeply disappointed Chandrashekhar Azad. Mahatma Gandhi launched the Non-Cooperation movement in 1921 and Chandrashekhar Azad participated actively in it. But due to the Chauri-Chaura incident, Gandhi Ji suspended the Non-Cooperation movement in February 1922 that came as a blow to the Nationalist Sentiments of Azad. He then decided that a fully aggressive course of action was more suitable for his desired outcome. He joined a radical association named the Hindustan Republican Association and took part in several violent activities including the Kakori train robbery (1925) and killing of a British police officer (1928).

He was known for his organisational skills and played a key role in reorganising the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association. He wanted complete independence for India in any which way. To take avenge on the death of Lala Lajpat Rai, he killed the British Superintendent of Police John Poyantz Saunders. His crimes made him a wanted man, but he was able to elude the police for several years. He was constantly on move because of Police capturing. On 27 February, 1931, he arranged a meeting with revolutionaries at Allahabad's Alfred Park (now Chandrashekhar Azad Park). He was betrayed by one of his associates and was besieged by the British police. He fought with bravery but seeing no other way to escape, he shot himself and fulfilled his pledge of not being caught alive.

He was the mentor of Bhagat Singh. To commemorate the bravery of Chandrashekhar Azad, after independence, Alfred Park in Allahabad was renamed as Chandrashekhar Azad Park. Several patriotic films were also made that depicted the character of Chandrashekhar Azad like in Rang De Basanti film Amir Khan portrayed the character of Chandrashekhar Azad, etc.

He lived only for 25 years but his role played in India’s independence is not forgettable and inspired several Indian’s to take part in India’s freedom struggle.

