Bal Gangadhar Tilak birth anniversary: Know about 10 Amazing and Unknown Facts

Born: 23 July, 1856

Place of Birth: Ratnagiri, Maharashtra

Father's Name: Gangadhar Tilak

Mother's Name: Parvatibai

Spouse Name: Satyabhamabai

Children: Ramabai Vaidya, Parvatibai Kelkar, Vishwanath Balwant Tilak, Rambhau Balwant Tilak, Shridhar Balwant Tilak, and Ramabai Sane.

Education: Deccan College, Pune, L.L.B degree from Government Law College or University of Bombay (now Mumbai).

Famous as: Lokmanya Tilak

Associated as: Indian National Congress, Indian Home Rule League, Deccan Educational Society

Political Ideology: Nationalism, Extremist

Publications: The Arctic Home in the Vedas (1903), Srimad Bhagvat Gita Rahasya (1915)

Died on: 1 August, 1920

Memorial: Tilak Wada, Ratnagiri, Maharashtra

Bal Gangadhar Tilak was a social reformer, Indian nationalist and freedom fighter. He was an ardent follower of Swaraj and died on 1 August, 1920. He gave his speeches in Marathi or Hindi. No doubt, he helped in laying the foundation for India's independence by building his own rule against Britishers and converted it into a national movement. Let us find out some amazing and unknown facts about Bal Gangadhar Tilak.

Amazing and Unknown facts about Bal Gangadhar Tilak

1. He was born into a middle class-Brahman family. In 1876, he earned a bachelor's degree from Deccan College in Poona in Mathematics and Sanskrit. In 1879, he completed law from the University of Bombay (now Mumbai). Further, he decided to teach mathematics in a private school in Poona from where his political career began.

2. He founded the Deccan Education Society in 1884, to educate people especially in the English language because at that time he and his associates believed that English is a powerful force for liberal and democratic ideals.

3. He started awakening people through newspapers like ‘Kesari’ ("The Lion") in Marathi and in English ‘The Mahratta’. From these papers, he became famous and criticise Britishers and methods of moderates who advocate social reforms along Western lines and political reforms along constitutional lines.

4. Two important festivals were also organised by Bal Gangadhar Tilak namely Ganesh in 1893 and Shivaji in 1895. Ganesha because the God is headed by the elephant and worshipped by all Hindus and Shivaji because he was the first Hindu ruler who fought against Muslim power in India and established the Maratha Empire in the 17th century.

5. Bal Gangadhar Tilak joined the Indian National Congress (INC) in 1890 and started self-rule. He was the first nationalist freedom fighter who brought the concept of 'Swaraj'.

6. In India, he started the Swadeshi movement. Jamshed Tata and Tilak together established Bombay Swadeshi Stores to promote the national movement.

7. Do you know together Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Bipin Chandra Pal and Lala Lajpat Rai are known as 'Lal-Bal-Pal'. Tilak was against the Age of Consent Act of 1891.

8. To achieve the political aim, Tilak wanted to generate a mass movement which is different from the opinion of moderates and so, in 1907 there was a split in moderates and extremist in Surat Session. British took the benefit of the situation and send Bal Gangadhar Tilak to the Mandalay jail in Burma (Myanmar) to serve a six-year prison sentence.

9. In April 1916, Bal Gangadhar Tilak launched the Indian Home Rule League with the rousing slogan “Swarajya is my birthright and I will have it.” In September 1916, Annie Besant launched the Home Rule League at Madras (now Chennai, Tamil Nadu). Bal Gangadhar Tilak died on 1 August, 1920.

10. He published The Arctic Home in the Vedas which represents the origin of Aryans and Srimad Bhagvat Gita Rahasya (1915). Also, Om Raut directed the film Lokmanya: Ek Yug Purush which was released on 2 January, 2015.

So, Bal Gangadhar Tilak or Lokmanya Tilak influenced people, spread the message of Swaraj. He was a great orator and inspired several masses. In Maharashtra, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated on a huge scale and is considered one of the main festivals which was started by the Tilak only. He spent a lot of time reading Hindu religious books.

