Charlie Hill Biography: Birth, Early life, Education, Career, Awards, cause of death and more

Charlie Hill was the first Native-American Stand Up comedian who appeared on National Television and made history. Know about his early life, education, career, and much more.
Updated: Jul 6, 2022 12:11 IST
Charlie Hill Biography: Google Doodle is celebrating Charlie Hill’s 71st birthday on July 6, 2022. Hill was the first Native-American Stand Up comedian who appeared on National Television and made history. Charlie Hill with Oneida, Mohawk, and Cree heritage, had worked his way to the comedic frame. He was also one of the first performers to take a public stand that further challenged the Native stereotypes on the major talk show programmes in the United States of America.

Charlie Hill was born in Detroit, Michigan, and was credited for writing the renowned television series ‘Roseanne’. Hill’s first network appearance was on ‘The Richard Pryor Show’ in 1977. He also became the first Native American comedian to appear on ‘The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson’.

Read below to learn more about Charlie Hill’s exceptional work as a native artist. Also find out about his background, work, career, award, and the cause of death.

Birth

July 6, 1951

Death

December 30, 2013 (62 years)

Education

Majored in Speech and Drama

Occupation

Comedian, Actor and Writer

Years Active

1978-2010

Awards and Recognition

Ivy Bethune Tri-Union Diversity Award, Honoured for his ‘lifetime of promoting positive images of Native Peoples and bridging cultural differences through the healing power of hunour’

Spouse

Lenora Hatathlie (1980-2013) (his death)

Children

Nabahe, Dine Nizhoni, Nanbah and Nasbah

Charlie Hill: Birth, Family and Education

Charlie Hill was a native American who was born on July 6, 1951, in Detroit, Michigan. As a child, he moved with his family when they returned to their homestead on the Oneida reservation in 1962. Charlie Hill was also of Mohawk and Cree Ancestry. In 1969, he graduated from West De Pere High School and enrolled at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he majored in speech and drama.

During the early 1970s, he was a member of Hanay Geiogomah’s Native American Theatre Ensemble. Among the other productions, the ensemble also performed Coyote Tracks and Foghorn at La MaMa Experimental Theatre Club in the East Village of Manhattan, where the ensemble was residence. After college, Charlie Hill moved to Log Angeles and worked as an actor and comedian.

Charlie Hill Career

The first network appearance of Charlie Hill was on ‘The Richard Pryor Show’ in 1977. Hill was then the first comedian to appear on ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Carson’. He later also appeared on ‘The Tonight Show with Jay Leno’ as well as made multiple appearances on ‘Late Night with David Letterman'.

Charlie Hill was chosen to host for the ‘First Americans in the Arts’ awards show in Hollywood three times. As a stand-up comedian, Hill also appeared in venues internationally and was a regular at ‘The Comedy Store’ in Hollywood. The Native-American actor and comedian starred in the 1984 film ‘Harold of Orange’ which was written by Gerald Vizenor.

Charlie Hill Awards

Year

Awards

2009

Ivy Bethune Tri-Union Diversity Award

2010

‘Native America on the web’ honored Charlie Hill for his ‘Lifetime of promoting positive images of Native People and bridging cultural differences through the healing power of humor’

Charlie Hill: Selected Films and Credits

Year

Selected Films and Credits

1977

A Good Day to Die

1978

The Bionic Woman (television series)

1980

The Big Show (television series)

1984

Harold of Orange (Short Film)

1984

Earthlings (television film)

1985

Late Night with David Letterman

1985

Spenser (television series)

1986

Impure thoughts

1992

The Tonight Show with Jay Leno

1993

North of 60 (television series)

1995

Roseanne

1996

Moesha (television series)

1996

White Shamans and Plastic Medicine Men (documentary short)

1999

 On and Off the Res with Charlie Hill (documentary)

2004

City Confidential (television documentary)

2005

CBC Winnipeg Comedy Festival (television series)

2004-2006

Late Show with David Letterman

2009

The Longest Walk through Hollywood

2009

Goin’ Native: The Indian Comedy Slam-No reservations needed (television film)

2010

A Good Day to Die (Charlie Hill is interviewed about Dennis Banks)

FAQ

Who was Charlie Hill?

Charlie Hill was the first Native-American Stand Up comedian who appeared on National Television. He was one of the first performers to take a public stand challenging the Native stereotypes on major talk show programs in the US.

What was Charlie Hill's Profession?

Charlie Hill was a comedian, writer, and actor by profession. He was the first Native American comedian to appear on ‘The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson’.

When was the first network appearance of Charlie Hill?

The first network appearance of Charlie Hill was on ‘The Richard Pryor Show’ in 1977.

What was the name of the television series written by Charlie Hill?

Charlie Hill wrote for the famous television series 'Roseanne'.
