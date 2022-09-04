Cyrus Mistry Biography: Education, Parents, Full Name, Wife, News, Accident, Family and other details

Cyrus Mistry Biography: Cyrus Mistry, the former Chairman of Tata Group was killed in a road accident in Palghar near Mumbai on September 4, 2022. Mistry was 54 and was traveling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes Car. As per the police officials, the accident took place around 3.15 PM, when Cyrus Mistry was traveling to Mumbai from Ahmedabad. The accident took place on a bridge over the Surya River. It seems like an accident.

Cyrus Mistry was the sixth Chairman of the Tata Group and only the second not to bear the surname after TATA. Cyrus Mistry was chosen by a selection panel to head the Tata Group in mid-2012. He later took charge in December 2012. Mistry also owned an 18.4% stake in Tata Sons, through his company, Cyrus Investments Pvt. Ltd. He was also a member of the National Integration Council.

Maharashtra | Former Chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry died in a car crash at around 3pm in the Palghar area today



A total of four people were travelling in the vehicle; two, including Cyrus Mistry, died, said police. pic.twitter.com/n48hZirTeQ — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2022

Name Cyrus Mistry Birth July 4, 1968 Death September 4, 2022 (age 54) Cause of Death Car Accident Citizenship Irish Education Imperial College London, London Business School, University of Mumbai, Cathedral and John Connon School Parents Pallonji Mistry Wife Rohiqa Mistry Children Firoz Mistry, Zahan Mistry Occupation Businessman Relatives Noel Tata (brother-in-law)

Cyrus Mistry Early Life, Family, Parents

Cyrus Mistry was born to a Parsi family in Bombay, Maharashtra. He was the younger son of the Indian Billionaire and the construction magnate Pallonji Mistry by his wife Patsy Perin Dubash. His parents belonged to a Zoroastrian faith and had roots in India.

Cyrus Mistry's mother was born in Ireland and his father chose to take up Irish Citizenship. Mistry had an elder brother, who is also an Irish citizen.

The Pallonji Family has been active in the business for over a century and it was in the 1930s that Cyrus Mistry's grandfather first acquired a stake in Tata Sons. The stake which now stands at 18.5%, was held by Mistry's father and comprises the largest block of shares held by a single party.

Cyrus Mistry Education

Cyrus Mistry was educated at the prestigious Cathedral & John Canon School in South Mumbai. He studied at the Imperial College London and was awarded the Bachelor of Engineering in Civil Engineering from the University of London in 1990.

Mistry later studied at the London Business School and was awarded the International Executive Masters in Management from the University of London in 1996.

Cyrus Mistry Net Worth

Cyrus Mistry owned an 18.4% stake in Tata Sons, through his company, Cyrus Investments Ltd. In the year 2018, Cyrus Mistry's net worth was approximately $10 billion. He was also a member of the National Integration Council.

Cyrus Mistry Career

On September 2006, Cyrus Mistry joined the board of Tata Sons, a year after his father retired from it. He served as a director of Tata Elxsi Limited from September 24, 1990 to October 26, 2009 and was also a Director of Tata Power Co. Ltd until September 18, 2006.

In 2013, Cyrus Mistry was appointed the Chairman of Tata Sons. In addition, he was also the Chairman of all the major Tata Companies including Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Teleservices, Tata Power, Tata Global Beverages and Tata Chemicals.

