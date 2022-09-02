Who is Laxman Narasimhan? Starbucks appoints Indian-origin executive as Chief Executive Officer

Starbucks CEO: Laxman Narasimhan is the new name who has joined the league of the global Indian CEO. He will take over the reins of the coffee giant Starbucks from October 1, 2022. Starbucks announced the appointment of Laxman Narasimhan as the Chief Executive Officer on September 1, 2022, and also informed that he will join the board on April 1, 2023. Laxman Narasimhan will initially join as incoming CEO, after relocating from London to Seattle and will work closely with the interim CEO Howard Schultz before assuming the role of Starbucks CEO.

Laxman Narasimhan, the Starbucks CEO, has 30 years of experience in leading and advising global consumer-facing brands. He also has a proven record of developing purpose-led brands and driving consumer-centric and digital innovations. Before Starbucks, Laxman Narasimhan was the Chief Executive Officer of Reckitt, a multinational consumer health, hygiene, and nutrition company.

Who is Laxman Narasimhan?

Laxman Narasimhan is an Indian-American business executive who was the Chief Executive Officer of Reckitt Benckiser and was previously the Chief Commercial officer of PepsiCo. Narasimhan was raised in Pune, India, and is married with two children. He lives in Greenwich, Connecticut, and speaks six languages.

Starbucks today announced that Laxman Narasimhan will become the company’s next chief executive officer, working closely with Howard Schultz, before assuming the role and joining the Board on April 1, 2023. https://t.co/AQCCDiT0bt — Starbucks News (@StarbucksNews) September 1, 2022

Laxman Narasimhan Career

Until 2012, Laxman Narasimhan worked for McKinsey for 19 years, rising to director and location manager for their New Delhi office. In 2012, Narasimhan joined PepsiCo and rose to the position of Chief Commercial Officer. He held various other leadership roles in PepsiCo, including as the Global Chief Commercial Officer, CEO of the company's Latin America, Europe, and Sub-Saharan African Operations and CFO of PepsiCo Americas Foods.

Later in September 2019, Laxman Narasimhan succeeded Rakesh Kapoor as the CEO of Reckitt Benckiser. The new Starbucks CEO is also a trustee of the Brookings Institution and a member of the Council on Foreign Relations. He has served as a member of the UK Prime Minister's Build Back Better Council and is a member of Verizon's Board of Directors.

Laxman Narasimhan Education

Laxman Narasimhan is a Mechanical Engineering graduate from the College of Engineering, University of Pune, India. Narasimhan has an MA in German and International Studies from The Lauder Institute at The University of Pennsylvania and an MBA in Finance from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Laxman Narasimhan Net Worth

The estimated net worth of Laxman Narasimhan, the new Starbucks CEO, is approx 25.9 million dollars, as of March 2022.

Starbucks CEO

Starbucks Corporation is an American multinational chain of coffeehouses and roastery reserves headquartered in Seattle, Washington, and is the world's largest coffeehouse chain. Notably, the rise of second wave of coffee culture is generally attributed to Starbucks, which introduced a wider variety of coffee experiences.

At the latest, the company has appointed Laxman Narasimhan, an Indian-origin executive, as their new Chief Executive Officer. Howard Schultz has been currently serving as an interim CEO.

