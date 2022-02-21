Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2022 Winners: Here's the complete list 

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Apply Before 21 Feb!

Created On: Feb 21, 2022 11:00 IST
Modified On: Feb 21, 2022 13:21 IST
Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2022 Winners: Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 was held at Taj Lands End in Mumbai on 20 February 2022. The event celebrated the grandeur of Indian Cinema and commemorated 75 years of Independence - Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. 

The 68th Dadasaheb Phalke Awards was attended by prominent Bollywood and Television celebrities who were honoured at the event for their contribution to Indian cinema. Below is the complete list of the winners.

List of Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2022 Winners

Asha Parekh received the award for her Outstanding Contribution To Film Industry, Pushpa: The Rise won the award for the Film of the Year, Shershaah was awarded the Best Film, Ranveer Singh as Best Actor, and Kriti Sanon as Best Actress. Check the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 winners below. 

S.No.

Category

Awarded to

1

 Film of the Year

 Pushpa: The Rise

2

 Best Film

 Shershaah

3

 Best Actor

 Ranveer Singh for '83'

4

 Best Actress

 Kriti Sanon for 'Mimi'

5

 Best Director

 Ken Ghosh for State of Siege: Temple Attack

6

Outstanding Contribution To Film Industry

 Asha Parekh

7

 Best Actor in Supporting Role

 Satish Kaushik for Kaagaz

8

 Best Actress in Supporting Role

 Lara Dutta for Bell Bottom

9

 Best Actor in a Negative Role

 Aayush Sharma for Antim: The Final Truth

10

 Critics Best Film

 Sardar Udham

11

 Critics Best Actor

 Sidharth Malhotra for Shershaah

12

 Critics Best Actress

 Kiara Advani for Shershaah

13

 People’s Choice Best Actor

 Abhimanyu Dassani

14

 People’s Choice Best Actress

 Radhika Madan

15

 Best Debut

 Ahan Shetty for Tadap

16

 Best International Feature Film

 Another Round

17

 Best Web Series

 Candy

18

 Best Actor in Web Series

 Manoj Bajpayee for The Family Man 2

19

 Best Actress in Web Series

 Raveena Tandon for Aranyak

20

 Television Series of the Year

 Anupama

21

 Best Actor in Television Series

 Shaheer Sheikh for Kuch Rang Pyar ke Aise Bhi

22

 Best Actress in Television Series

 Shraddha Arya for Kundali Bhagya

23

 Most Promising Actor in Television Series

 Dheeraj Dhoopar for Kundali Bhagya

24

 Most Promising Actress in Television Series

 Rupali Ganguly for Anupama

25

 Best Short Film

 Pauli

26

 Best Playback Singer Male

 Vishal Mishra

27

 Best Playback Singer Female

 Kanika Kapoor

28

 Best Cinematographer

 Jayakrishna Gummadi for Haseen Dilruba

About Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival honours and appreciates the Entertainment & Film Industry and commemorates the deserving artists, filmmakers, and creators who are a part of Indian cinema.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival organizes a grand gala Awards Ceremony in the presence of governors, celebrities, delegates, industrialists, diplomats and media. The independent award event celebrates the legacy of Dadasaheb Phalke, Father of Indian Cinema. 

Also Read | List of Dadasaheb Phalke Award Winners (1969-2021)
