Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2022 Winners: Here's the complete list 

Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2022 Winners: Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 was held at Taj Lands End in Mumbai on 20 February 2022. The event celebrated the grandeur of Indian Cinema and commemorated 75 years of Independence - Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The 68th Dadasaheb Phalke Awards was attended by prominent Bollywood and Television celebrities who were honoured at the event for their contribution to Indian cinema. Below is the complete list of the winners.

Congratulations to @realashaparekh for winning the award for Outstanding Contribution To Film Industry at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards2022. Your hard work and perseverance have paid off.#dpiff #dpiff2022 #dpiffawards #dpiffglimpse #dpifflegacy pic.twitter.com/gi8h1Cc9pm — Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (@Dpiff_official) February 20, 2022

List of Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2022 Winners

Asha Parekh received the award for her Outstanding Contribution To Film Industry, Pushpa: The Rise won the award for the Film of the Year, Shershaah was awarded the Best Film, Ranveer Singh as Best Actor, and Kriti Sanon as Best Actress. Check the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 winners below.

S.No. Category Awarded to 1 Film of the Year Pushpa: The Rise 2 Best Film Shershaah 3 Best Actor Ranveer Singh for '83' 4 Best Actress Kriti Sanon for 'Mimi' 5 Best Director Ken Ghosh for State of Siege: Temple Attack 6 Outstanding Contribution To Film Industry Asha Parekh 7 Best Actor in Supporting Role Satish Kaushik for Kaagaz 8 Best Actress in Supporting Role Lara Dutta for Bell Bottom 9 Best Actor in a Negative Role Aayush Sharma for Antim: The Final Truth 10 Critics Best Film Sardar Udham 11 Critics Best Actor Sidharth Malhotra for Shershaah 12 Critics Best Actress Kiara Advani for Shershaah 13 People’s Choice Best Actor Abhimanyu Dassani 14 People’s Choice Best Actress Radhika Madan 15 Best Debut Ahan Shetty for Tadap 16 Best International Feature Film Another Round 17 Best Web Series Candy 18 Best Actor in Web Series Manoj Bajpayee for The Family Man 2 19 Best Actress in Web Series Raveena Tandon for Aranyak 20 Television Series of the Year Anupama 21 Best Actor in Television Series Shaheer Sheikh for Kuch Rang Pyar ke Aise Bhi 22 Best Actress in Television Series Shraddha Arya for Kundali Bhagya 23 Most Promising Actor in Television Series Dheeraj Dhoopar for Kundali Bhagya 24 Most Promising Actress in Television Series Rupali Ganguly for Anupama 25 Best Short Film Pauli 26 Best Playback Singer Male Vishal Mishra 27 Best Playback Singer Female Kanika Kapoor 28 Best Cinematographer Jayakrishna Gummadi for Haseen Dilruba

About Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival honours and appreciates the Entertainment & Film Industry and commemorates the deserving artists, filmmakers, and creators who are a part of Indian cinema.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival organizes a grand gala Awards Ceremony in the presence of governors, celebrities, delegates, industrialists, diplomats and media. The independent award event celebrates the legacy of Dadasaheb Phalke, Father of Indian Cinema.

