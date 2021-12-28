What is the difference between Yellow, Amber, Orange, and Red Alerts issued during the COVID-19 pandemic?
Difference between Yellow, Amber, Orange, and Red Alerts: Amid the COVID-19 scare, Yellow Alert has been issued in the national capital by the Delhi Government. This means that Level 1 restrictions have been imposed in Delhi.
Earlier in August 2021, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said that the restrictions or exemptions on activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be based on Graded Response Action Plan (GARP).
Based on three parameters-- positivity rate, cumulative positive cases of COVID-19, and the number of oxygen beds occupied in Delhi-- four-color alerts will be issued. These are Yellow, Amber, Orange, and Red.
Yellow Alert vs Amber Alert vs Orange Alert vs Red Alert
|
Yellow Alert
(Level 1)
|
Amber Alert
(Level 2)
|
Orange Alert
(Level 3)
|
Red Alert
(Level 4)
|
More than 0.5% Positivity Rate for 2 consecutive days
or
1500 cumulative positive cases for a duration of 7 days
or
500 oxygenated beds for a duration of 7 days
(whichever is earlier)
|
More than 1% Positivity Rate for 2 consecutive days
or
3500 cumulative positive cases for a duration of 7 days
or
700 oxygenated beds for a duration of 7 days
(whichever is earlier)
|
More than 2% Positivity Rate for 2 consecutive days
or
9000 cumulative positive cases for a duration of 7 days
or
1000 oxygenated beds for a duration of 7 days
(whichever is earlier)
|
More than 5% Positivity Rate for 2 consecutive days
or
1600 cumulative positive cases for a duration of 7 days
or
3000 oxygenated beds for a duration of 7 days
(whichever is earlier)
Delhi Color Coded Action Plan
Scroll down to check the list of restrictions or exemptions on activities on Yellow Alert, Amber Alert, Orange Alert, and Red Alert.
|
Yellow Alert (Level 1)
|
Activities
|Restrictions
|Construction Activities
|
Allowed
|
Industrial Establishments/ production and manufacturing unit
|
Allowed
|
Shops/ establishments dealing in essential commodities
|
Allowed
|
Shops/ establishments dealing in non-essential commodities
|
Allowed
Markets and market complexes shops can operate between 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on an odd-even basis while standalone/neighborhood shops or shops in the residential complexes can operate between 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. without odd-even restrictions.
|
Malls
|
Allowed on an odd-even basis between 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
|
Weekly Markets
|
Only one authorized weekly market per day per zone in all Municipal Corporations/NDMC/Delhi Cantonment Board will be allowed with up to 50% of the vendors at normal times
|
Delivery of items through e-commerce
|
Allowed
|
Restaurants and Bars
|
Allowed
Restaurants with 50% seating capacity from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. while Bars with 50% seating capacity from 12 noon to 10 p.m.
|
Hotels and Lodges
|
Open, however, no banquets or conferences are allowed.
Room occupancy and room services to in-house guests is allowed
|
Cinema Halls/ Theatres/Multiplexes
|
Closed
|
Banquet Halls/ Auditoriums/ Assembly Halls/ Similar Places
|
Closed
|
Saloon/ Beauty Parlour
|
Allowed
|
Spa and Wellness Clinic
|
Closed
|
Gyms and Yoga Institutes
|
Closed
However, outside Yoga activity is allowed.
|
Parks and similar places
|
Closed
|
Central Government Offices
|
As per GOI
|
Departments/ PSUs/ Autonomous bodies/ local bodies of Delhi Govt.
|
All government offices with attendance of staff (GR-I DASS/SO or above and equivalent) with 100% attendance and remaining staff with 50% attendance as per the concerned HOD
Government offices providing essential and emergency services are allowed with 100% staff attendance
|
Private offices
|
Allowed with 50% staff attendance between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (offices under exempted category with 100% attendance)
|
Stadiums/ Sports Complexes and Swimming Pools
|
Allowed only for the training of national/international sportspersons and organizing national/international sports events without any spectators
|
Public Parks/ Gardens/ Golf Course
|
Allowed
Picnic is restricted
|
Marriage related gatherings
|
Allowed
Up to 20 people can attend and marriages must be organized in courts or homes
|
Funerals
|
Allowed
Only 20 people
|
Social/ Cultural/ Academic/ Entertainment/ Religious/ Political/ Festival related gatherings
|
Closed
|
Religious Places
|
Open without visitors
|
B2B exhibitions
|
Closed
|
Schools, Colleges, Educational / training / coachings/ Library
|
Closed
|
Delhi Metro
|
Open with 50% seating capacity, no standing passengers allowed
|
Intra-state movement of buses
|
Allowed with 50% seating capacity of only exempted or allowed categories
No standing passengers allowed
|
Transportation of passengers by autos/ e-rickshaws/ pedal rickshaws/ Taxis/ Cabs/ Gramin seva/ Phat Phat Sewa/ Maxi Cab/ RTV
|
Allowed
Autos/ e-rickshaws/ Taxis/ Cabs/ Gramin Seva/ Phat Phat Sewa- Up to 2 passengers
Maxi Cab- Up to 5 passengers
RTV- Up to 11 passengers
|
Night Curfew (no movement of passengers)
|
10 p.m. to 5 p.m.
|
Weekend Curfew (no movement of passengers)
|
No curfew
|
Amber Alert (Level 2)
|
Activities
|
Restrictions
|
Construction Activities
|
Allowed
|
Industrial Establishments/ production and manufacturing unit
|
Allowed
|
Shops/ establishments dealing in essential commodities
|
Allowed
|
Shops/ establishments dealing in non-essential commodities
|
Allowed
Markets and market complexes shops can operate between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on an odd-even basis while standalone/neighborhood shops or shops in the residential complexes can operate between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. without odd-even restrictions.
|
Malls
|
Allowed on an odd-even basis between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Food courts, cafe, food stalls to remain closed
|
Weekly Markets
|
Only one authorized weekly market per day per zone in all Municipal Corporations/NDMC/Delhi Cantonment Board will be allowed with up to 50% of the vendors at normal times
|
Delivery of items through e-commerce
|
Allowed
|
Restaurants and Bars
|
Bars will remain closed and no dine-in will be allowed in restaurants
Only delivery/takeaway of food items is allowed
|
Hotels and Lodges
|
Open, however, no banquets or conferences are allowed.
Room occupancy and room services to in-house guests is allowed
|
Cinema Halls/ Theatres/Multiplexes
|
Closed
|
Banquet Halls/ Auditoriums/ Assembly Halls/ Similar Places
|
Closed
|
Saloon/ Beauty Parlour
|
Closed
|
Spa and Wellness Clinic
|
Closed
|
Gyms and Yoga Institutes
|
Closed
|
Parks and similar places
|
Closed
|
Central Government Offices
|
As per GOI
|
Departments/ PSUs/ Autonomous bodies/ local bodies of Delhi Govt.
|
All government offices with attendance of staff (GR-I DASS/SO or above and equivalent) with 100% attendance and remaining staff with 50% attendance as per the concerned HOD
Government offices providing essential and emergency services are allowed with 100% staff attendance
|
Private offices
|
Allowed with 50% staff attendance between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (offices under exempted category with 100% attendance)
|
Stadiums/ Sports Complexes and Swimming Pools
|
Allowed only for the training of national/international sportspersons and organizing national/international sports events without any spectators
|
Public Parks/ Gardens/ Golf Course
|
Closed
|
Marriage related gatherings
|
Allowed
Up to 20 people can attend and marriages must be organized in courts or homes
|
Funerals
|
Allowed
Only 20 people
|
Social/ Cultural/ Academic/ Entertainment/ Religious/ Political/ Festival related gatherings
|
Closed
|
Religious Places
|
Open without visitors
|
B2B exhibitions
|
Closed
|
Schools, Colleges, Educational / training / coachings/ Library
|
Closed
|
Delhi Metro
|
Open with 33% seating capacity, no standing passengers allowed
|
Intra-state movement of buses
|
Allowed with 50% seating capacity of only exempted or allowed categories
No standing passengers allowed
|
Transportation of passengers by autos/ e-rickshaws/ pedal rickshaws/ Taxis/ Cabs/ Gramin seva/ Phat Phat Sewa/ Maxi Cab/ RTV
|
Allowed
Autos/ e-rickshaws/ Taxis/ Cabs/ Gramin Seva/ Phat Phat Sewa- Up to 2 passengers
Maxi Cab- Up to 5 passengers
RTV- Up to 11 passengers
|
Night Curfew (no movement of passengers)
|
10 p.m. to 5 p.m.
|
Weekend Curfew (no movement of passengers)
|
From 10 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday
|
Orange Alert (Level 3)
|
Activities
|
Restrictions
|
Construction Activities
|
Allowed where laborers residing on site
|
Industrial Establishments/ production and manufacturing unit
|
Allowed only for:
(a) Manufacturing units of essential commodities
(b) Manufacturing units of non-essential commodities with onsite workers
(c) Production units requiring continuous process
(d) Manufacturing of items significant to national security and defence
|
Shops/ establishments dealing in essential commodities
|
Allowed
|
Shops/ establishments dealing in non-essential commodities
|
Only standalone/neighborhood shops or shops in the residential complexes can operate between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
|
Malls
|
Closed
|
Weekly Markets
|
Closed
|
Delivery of items through e-commerce
|
Only essentials items
|
Restaurants and Bars
|
Bars will remain closed and no dine-in will be allowed in restaurants
Only delivery/takeaway of food items is allowed
|
Hotels and Lodges
|
Open, however, no banquets or conferences are allowed.
Room occupancy and room services to in-house guests is allowed
|
Cinema Halls/ Theatres/Multiplexes
|
Closed
|
Banquet Halls/ Auditoriums/ Assembly Halls/ Similar Places
|
Closed
|
Saloon/ Beauty Parlour
|
Closed
|
Spa and Wellness Clinic
|
Closed
|
Gyms and Yoga Institutes
|
Closed
|
Parks and similar places
|
Closed
|
Central Government Offices
|
As per GOI
|
Departments/ PSUs/ Autonomous bodies/ local bodies of Delhi Govt.
|
All government offices with attendance of staff (GR-I DASS/SO or above and equivalent) with 100% attendance and remaining staff with 50% attendance as per the concerned HOD
Government offices providing essential and emergency services are allowed with 100% staff attendance
|
Private offices
|
Only offices under exempted category
|
Stadiums/ Sports Complexes and Swimming Pools
|
Allowed only for the training of national/international sportspersons and organizing national/international sports events without any spectators
|
Public Parks/ Gardens/ Golf Course
|
Closed
|
Marriage related gatherings
|
Allowed
Up to 15 people can attend and marriages must be organized in courts or homes
|
Funerals
|
Allowed
Only 15 people
|
Social/ Cultural/ Academic/ Entertainment/ Religious/ Political/ Festival related gatherings
|
Closed
|
Religious Places
|
Open without visitors
|
B2B exhibitions
|
Closed
|
Schools, Colleges, Educational / training / coachings/ Library
|
Closed
|
Delhi Metro
|
Closed
|
Intra-state movement of buses
|
Allowed with 50% seating capacity of only exempted or allowed categories
No standing passengers allowed
|
Transportation of passengers by autos/ e-rickshaws/ pedal rickshaws/ Taxis/ Cabs/ Gramin seva/ Phat Phat Sewa/ Maxi Cab/ RTV
|
Allowed
Autos/ e-rickshaws/ Taxis/ Cabs/ Gramin Seva/ Phat Phat Sewa- Up to 2 passengers
Maxi Cab- Up to 5 passengers
RTV- Up to 11 passengers
|
Night Curfew (no movement of passengers)
|
10 p.m. to 5 p.m.
|
Weekend Curfew (no movement of passengers)
|
From 10 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday
|
Red Alert (Level 4)
|
Activities
|
Restrictions
|
Construction Activities
|
Allowed where laborers residing on site
|
Industrial Establishments/ production and manufacturing unit
|
Allowed only for:
(a) Manufacturing units of essential commodities
(b) Manufacturing units of non-essential commodities with onsite workers
(c) Production units requiring continuous process
(d) Manufacturing of items significant to national security and defence
|
Shops/ establishments dealing in essential commodities
|
Allowed
|
Shops/ establishments dealing in non-essential commodities
|
Closed
|
Malls
|
Closed
|
Weekly Markets
|
Closed
|
Delivery of items through e-commerce
|
Only essentials items
|
Restaurants and Bars
|
Bars will remain closed and no dine-in will be allowed in restaurants
Only delivery/takeaway of food items is allowed
|
Hotels and Lodges
|
Open, however, no banquets or conferences are allowed.
Room occupancy and room services to in-house guests is allowed
|
Cinema Halls/ Theatres/Multiplexes
|
Closed
|
Banquet Halls/ Auditoriums/ Assembly Halls/ Similar Places
|
Closed
|
Saloon/ Beauty Parlour
|
Closed
|
Spa and Wellness Clinic
|
Closed
|
Gyms and Yoga Institutes
|
Closed
|
Parks and similar places
|
Closed
|
Central Government Offices
|
As per GOI
|
Departments/ PSUs/ Autonomous bodies/ local bodies of Delhi Govt.
|
Only government offices providing essential and emergency services are allowed with 100% staff attendance
|
Private offices
|
Only offices under exempted category
|
Stadiums/ Sports Complexes and Swimming Pools
|
Allowed only for the training of national/international sportspersons and organizing national/international sports events without any spectators
|
Public Parks/ Gardens/ Golf Course
|
Closed
|
Marriage related gatherings
|
Allowed
Up to 15 people can attend and marriages must be organized in courts or homes
|
Funerals
|
Allowed
Only 15 people
|
Social/ Cultural/ Academic/ Entertainment/ Religious/ Political/ Festival related gatherings
|
Closed
|
Religious Places
|
Open without visitors
|
B2B exhibitions
|
Closed
|
Schools, Colleges, Educational / training / coachings/ Library
|
Closed
|
Delhi Metro
|
Closed
|
Intra-state movement of buses
|
Allowed with 50% seating capacity of only exempted or allowed categories
No standing passengers allowed
|
Transportation of passengers by autos/ e-rickshaws/ pedal rickshaws/ Taxis/ Cabs/ Gramin seva/ Phat Phat Sewa/ Maxi Cab/ RTV
|
Allowed
Autos/ e-rickshaws/ Taxis/ Cabs/ Gramin Seva/ Phat Phat Sewa- Up to 2 passengers
Maxi Cab- Up to 5 passengers
RTV- Up to 11 passengers
|
Night Curfew (no movement of passengers)
|
Total Curfew
|
Weekend Curfew (no movement of passengers)
In case of violations of instructions, the defaulter(s) shall be proceeded against as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Section 188 IPC, and other applicable laws.
