What is the difference between Yellow, Amber, Orange, and Red Alerts issued during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Difference between Yellow, Amber, Orange, and Red Alerts: Amid the COVID-19 scare, Yellow Alert has been issued in the national capital by the Delhi Government. This means that Level 1 restrictions have been imposed in Delhi.

Earlier in August 2021, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said that the restrictions or exemptions on activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be based on Graded Response Action Plan (GARP).

Based on three parameters-- positivity rate, cumulative positive cases of COVID-19, and the number of oxygen beds occupied in Delhi-- four-color alerts will be issued. These are Yellow, Amber, Orange, and Red.

Yellow Alert vs Amber Alert vs Orange Alert vs Red Alert

Yellow Alert (Level 1) Amber Alert (Level 2) Orange Alert (Level 3) Red Alert (Level 4) More than 0.5% Positivity Rate for 2 consecutive days or 1500 cumulative positive cases for a duration of 7 days or 500 oxygenated beds for a duration of 7 days (whichever is earlier) More than 1% Positivity Rate for 2 consecutive days or 3500 cumulative positive cases for a duration of 7 days or 700 oxygenated beds for a duration of 7 days (whichever is earlier) More than 2% Positivity Rate for 2 consecutive days or 9000 cumulative positive cases for a duration of 7 days or 1000 oxygenated beds for a duration of 7 days (whichever is earlier) More than 5% Positivity Rate for 2 consecutive days or 1600 cumulative positive cases for a duration of 7 days or 3000 oxygenated beds for a duration of 7 days (whichever is earlier)

Delhi Color Coded Action Plan

Scroll down to check the list of restrictions or exemptions on activities on Yellow Alert, Amber Alert, Orange Alert, and Red Alert.

Yellow Alert (Level 1) Activities Restrictions Construction Activities Allowed Industrial Establishments/ production and manufacturing unit Allowed Shops/ establishments dealing in essential commodities Allowed Shops/ establishments dealing in non-essential commodities Allowed Markets and market complexes shops can operate between 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on an odd-even basis while standalone/neighborhood shops or shops in the residential complexes can operate between 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. without odd-even restrictions. Malls Allowed on an odd-even basis between 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Weekly Markets Only one authorized weekly market per day per zone in all Municipal Corporations/NDMC/Delhi Cantonment Board will be allowed with up to 50% of the vendors at normal times Delivery of items through e-commerce Allowed Restaurants and Bars Allowed Restaurants with 50% seating capacity from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. while Bars with 50% seating capacity from 12 noon to 10 p.m. Hotels and Lodges Open, however, no banquets or conferences are allowed. Room occupancy and room services to in-house guests is allowed Cinema Halls/ Theatres/Multiplexes Closed Banquet Halls/ Auditoriums/ Assembly Halls/ Similar Places Closed Saloon/ Beauty Parlour Allowed Spa and Wellness Clinic Closed Gyms and Yoga Institutes Closed However, outside Yoga activity is allowed. Parks and similar places Closed Central Government Offices As per GOI Departments/ PSUs/ Autonomous bodies/ local bodies of Delhi Govt. All government offices with attendance of staff (GR-I DASS/SO or above and equivalent) with 100% attendance and remaining staff with 50% attendance as per the concerned HOD Government offices providing essential and emergency services are allowed with 100% staff attendance Private offices Allowed with 50% staff attendance between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (offices under exempted category with 100% attendance) Stadiums/ Sports Complexes and Swimming Pools Allowed only for the training of national/international sportspersons and organizing national/international sports events without any spectators Public Parks/ Gardens/ Golf Course Allowed Picnic is restricted Marriage related gatherings Allowed Up to 20 people can attend and marriages must be organized in courts or homes Funerals Allowed Only 20 people Social/ Cultural/ Academic/ Entertainment/ Religious/ Political/ Festival related gatherings Closed Religious Places Open without visitors B2B exhibitions Closed Schools, Colleges, Educational / training / coachings/ Library Closed Delhi Metro Open with 50% seating capacity, no standing passengers allowed Intra-state movement of buses Allowed with 50% seating capacity of only exempted or allowed categories No standing passengers allowed Transportation of passengers by autos/ e-rickshaws/ pedal rickshaws/ Taxis/ Cabs/ Gramin seva/ Phat Phat Sewa/ Maxi Cab/ RTV Allowed Autos/ e-rickshaws/ Taxis/ Cabs/ Gramin Seva/ Phat Phat Sewa- Up to 2 passengers Maxi Cab- Up to 5 passengers RTV- Up to 11 passengers Night Curfew (no movement of passengers) 10 p.m. to 5 p.m. Weekend Curfew (no movement of passengers) No curfew

Amber Alert (Level 2) Activities Restrictions Construction Activities Allowed Industrial Establishments/ production and manufacturing unit Allowed Shops/ establishments dealing in essential commodities Allowed Shops/ establishments dealing in non-essential commodities Allowed Markets and market complexes shops can operate between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on an odd-even basis while standalone/neighborhood shops or shops in the residential complexes can operate between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. without odd-even restrictions. Malls Allowed on an odd-even basis between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Food courts, cafe, food stalls to remain closed Weekly Markets Only one authorized weekly market per day per zone in all Municipal Corporations/NDMC/Delhi Cantonment Board will be allowed with up to 50% of the vendors at normal times Delivery of items through e-commerce Allowed Restaurants and Bars Bars will remain closed and no dine-in will be allowed in restaurants Only delivery/takeaway of food items is allowed Hotels and Lodges Open, however, no banquets or conferences are allowed. Room occupancy and room services to in-house guests is allowed Cinema Halls/ Theatres/Multiplexes Closed Banquet Halls/ Auditoriums/ Assembly Halls/ Similar Places Closed Saloon/ Beauty Parlour Closed Spa and Wellness Clinic Closed Gyms and Yoga Institutes Closed Parks and similar places Closed Central Government Offices As per GOI Departments/ PSUs/ Autonomous bodies/ local bodies of Delhi Govt. All government offices with attendance of staff (GR-I DASS/SO or above and equivalent) with 100% attendance and remaining staff with 50% attendance as per the concerned HOD Government offices providing essential and emergency services are allowed with 100% staff attendance Private offices Allowed with 50% staff attendance between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (offices under exempted category with 100% attendance) Stadiums/ Sports Complexes and Swimming Pools Allowed only for the training of national/international sportspersons and organizing national/international sports events without any spectators Public Parks/ Gardens/ Golf Course Closed Marriage related gatherings Allowed Up to 20 people can attend and marriages must be organized in courts or homes Funerals Allowed Only 20 people Social/ Cultural/ Academic/ Entertainment/ Religious/ Political/ Festival related gatherings Closed Religious Places Open without visitors B2B exhibitions Closed Schools, Colleges, Educational / training / coachings/ Library Closed Delhi Metro Open with 33% seating capacity, no standing passengers allowed Intra-state movement of buses Allowed with 50% seating capacity of only exempted or allowed categories No standing passengers allowed Transportation of passengers by autos/ e-rickshaws/ pedal rickshaws/ Taxis/ Cabs/ Gramin seva/ Phat Phat Sewa/ Maxi Cab/ RTV Allowed Autos/ e-rickshaws/ Taxis/ Cabs/ Gramin Seva/ Phat Phat Sewa- Up to 2 passengers Maxi Cab- Up to 5 passengers RTV- Up to 11 passengers Night Curfew (no movement of passengers) 10 p.m. to 5 p.m. Weekend Curfew (no movement of passengers) From 10 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday

Orange Alert (Level 3) Activities Restrictions Construction Activities Allowed where laborers residing on site Industrial Establishments/ production and manufacturing unit Allowed only for: (a) Manufacturing units of essential commodities (b) Manufacturing units of non-essential commodities with onsite workers (c) Production units requiring continuous process (d) Manufacturing of items significant to national security and defence Shops/ establishments dealing in essential commodities Allowed Shops/ establishments dealing in non-essential commodities Only standalone/neighborhood shops or shops in the residential complexes can operate between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Malls Closed Weekly Markets Closed Delivery of items through e-commerce Only essentials items Restaurants and Bars Bars will remain closed and no dine-in will be allowed in restaurants Only delivery/takeaway of food items is allowed Hotels and Lodges Open, however, no banquets or conferences are allowed. Room occupancy and room services to in-house guests is allowed Cinema Halls/ Theatres/Multiplexes Closed Banquet Halls/ Auditoriums/ Assembly Halls/ Similar Places Closed Saloon/ Beauty Parlour Closed Spa and Wellness Clinic Closed Gyms and Yoga Institutes Closed Parks and similar places Closed Central Government Offices As per GOI Departments/ PSUs/ Autonomous bodies/ local bodies of Delhi Govt. All government offices with attendance of staff (GR-I DASS/SO or above and equivalent) with 100% attendance and remaining staff with 50% attendance as per the concerned HOD Government offices providing essential and emergency services are allowed with 100% staff attendance Private offices Only offices under exempted category Stadiums/ Sports Complexes and Swimming Pools Allowed only for the training of national/international sportspersons and organizing national/international sports events without any spectators Public Parks/ Gardens/ Golf Course Closed Marriage related gatherings Allowed Up to 15 people can attend and marriages must be organized in courts or homes Funerals Allowed Only 15 people Social/ Cultural/ Academic/ Entertainment/ Religious/ Political/ Festival related gatherings Closed Religious Places Open without visitors B2B exhibitions Closed Schools, Colleges, Educational / training / coachings/ Library Closed Delhi Metro Closed Intra-state movement of buses Allowed with 50% seating capacity of only exempted or allowed categories No standing passengers allowed Transportation of passengers by autos/ e-rickshaws/ pedal rickshaws/ Taxis/ Cabs/ Gramin seva/ Phat Phat Sewa/ Maxi Cab/ RTV Allowed Autos/ e-rickshaws/ Taxis/ Cabs/ Gramin Seva/ Phat Phat Sewa- Up to 2 passengers Maxi Cab- Up to 5 passengers RTV- Up to 11 passengers Night Curfew (no movement of passengers) 10 p.m. to 5 p.m. Weekend Curfew (no movement of passengers) From 10 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday

Red Alert (Level 4) Activities Restrictions Construction Activities Allowed where laborers residing on site Industrial Establishments/ production and manufacturing unit Allowed only for: (a) Manufacturing units of essential commodities (b) Manufacturing units of non-essential commodities with onsite workers (c) Production units requiring continuous process (d) Manufacturing of items significant to national security and defence Shops/ establishments dealing in essential commodities Allowed Shops/ establishments dealing in non-essential commodities Closed Malls Closed Weekly Markets Closed Delivery of items through e-commerce Only essentials items Restaurants and Bars Bars will remain closed and no dine-in will be allowed in restaurants Only delivery/takeaway of food items is allowed Hotels and Lodges Open, however, no banquets or conferences are allowed. Room occupancy and room services to in-house guests is allowed Cinema Halls/ Theatres/Multiplexes Closed Banquet Halls/ Auditoriums/ Assembly Halls/ Similar Places Closed Saloon/ Beauty Parlour Closed Spa and Wellness Clinic Closed Gyms and Yoga Institutes Closed Parks and similar places Closed Central Government Offices As per GOI Departments/ PSUs/ Autonomous bodies/ local bodies of Delhi Govt. Only government offices providing essential and emergency services are allowed with 100% staff attendance Private offices Only offices under exempted category Stadiums/ Sports Complexes and Swimming Pools Allowed only for the training of national/international sportspersons and organizing national/international sports events without any spectators Public Parks/ Gardens/ Golf Course Closed Marriage related gatherings Allowed Up to 15 people can attend and marriages must be organized in courts or homes Funerals Allowed Only 15 people Social/ Cultural/ Academic/ Entertainment/ Religious/ Political/ Festival related gatherings Closed Religious Places Open without visitors B2B exhibitions Closed Schools, Colleges, Educational / training / coachings/ Library Closed Delhi Metro Closed Intra-state movement of buses Allowed with 50% seating capacity of only exempted or allowed categories No standing passengers allowed Transportation of passengers by autos/ e-rickshaws/ pedal rickshaws/ Taxis/ Cabs/ Gramin seva/ Phat Phat Sewa/ Maxi Cab/ RTV Allowed Autos/ e-rickshaws/ Taxis/ Cabs/ Gramin Seva/ Phat Phat Sewa- Up to 2 passengers Maxi Cab- Up to 5 passengers RTV- Up to 11 passengers Night Curfew (no movement of passengers) Total Curfew Weekend Curfew (no movement of passengers)

In case of violations of instructions, the defaulter(s) shall be proceeded against as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Section 188 IPC, and other applicable laws.

