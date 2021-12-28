Appearing for Competitive Exams? Click here for FREE Mock Tests!

What is the difference between Yellow, Amber, Orange, and Red Alerts issued during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Delhi Color Coded COVID Action Plan: Amid the COVID-19 scare, Yellow Alert has been issued in the national capital by the Delhi Government. This means that Level 1 restrictions have been imposed in Delhi. Check the difference between the color-coded action plan of Delhi and the restrictions or exemptions on activities on Yellow Alert, Amber Alert, Orange Alert, and Red Alert.
Created On: Dec 28, 2021 19:11 IST
Modified On: Dec 28, 2021 19:37 IST
Difference between Yellow, Amber, Orange, and Red Alerts: Amid the COVID-19 scare, Yellow Alert has been issued in the national capital by the Delhi Government. This means that Level 1 restrictions have been imposed in Delhi. 

Earlier in August 2021, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said that the restrictions or exemptions on activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be based on Graded Response Action Plan (GARP).

Based on three parameters-- positivity rate, cumulative positive cases of COVID-19, and the number of oxygen beds occupied in Delhi-- four-color alerts will be issued. These are Yellow, Amber, Orange, and Red. 

Yellow Alert vs Amber Alert vs Orange Alert vs Red Alert

Yellow Alert

(Level 1)

Amber Alert

(Level 2)

Orange Alert

(Level 3)

Red Alert 

(Level 4)

More than 0.5% Positivity Rate for 2 consecutive days

or 

1500 cumulative positive cases for a duration of 7 days

or 

500 oxygenated beds for a duration of 7 days

(whichever is earlier)

More than 1% Positivity Rate for 2 consecutive days

or 

3500 cumulative positive cases for a duration of 7 days

or 

700 oxygenated beds for a duration of 7 days

(whichever is earlier)

More than 2% Positivity Rate for 2 consecutive days

or 

9000 cumulative positive cases for a duration of 7 days

or 

1000 oxygenated beds for a duration of 7 days

(whichever is earlier)

More than 5% Positivity Rate for 2 consecutive days

or 

1600 cumulative positive cases for a duration of 7 days

or 

3000 oxygenated beds for a duration of 7 days

(whichever is earlier)

Delhi Color Coded Action Plan

Scroll down to check the list of restrictions or exemptions on activities on Yellow Alert, Amber Alert, Orange Alert, and Red Alert. 

Yellow Alert (Level 1)

 Activities

  Restrictions
Construction Activities

Allowed

Industrial Establishments/ production and manufacturing unit

Allowed

Shops/ establishments dealing in essential commodities

Allowed

Shops/ establishments dealing in non-essential commodities

Allowed

Markets and market complexes shops can operate between 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on an odd-even basis while standalone/neighborhood shops or shops in the residential complexes can operate between 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. without odd-even restrictions. 

Malls

Allowed on an odd-even basis between 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Weekly Markets

Only one authorized weekly market per day per zone in all Municipal Corporations/NDMC/Delhi Cantonment Board will be allowed with up to 50% of the vendors at normal times

Delivery of items through e-commerce 

Allowed

Restaurants and Bars

Allowed

Restaurants with 50% seating capacity from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. while Bars with 50% seating capacity from 12 noon to 10 p.m.

Hotels and Lodges

Open, however, no banquets or conferences are allowed. 

Room occupancy and room services to in-house guests is allowed

Cinema Halls/ Theatres/Multiplexes

Closed

Banquet Halls/ Auditoriums/ Assembly Halls/ Similar Places

Closed

Saloon/ Beauty Parlour

Allowed

Spa and Wellness Clinic

Closed

Gyms and Yoga Institutes

Closed

However, outside Yoga activity is allowed.

Parks and similar places

Closed

Central Government Offices

As per GOI

Departments/ PSUs/ Autonomous bodies/ local bodies of Delhi Govt.

All government offices with attendance of staff (GR-I DASS/SO or above and equivalent) with 100% attendance and remaining staff with 50% attendance as per the concerned HOD

Government offices providing essential and emergency services are allowed with 100% staff attendance 

 

Private offices

Allowed with 50% staff attendance between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (offices under exempted category with 100% attendance)

Stadiums/ Sports Complexes and Swimming Pools

Allowed only for the training of national/international sportspersons and organizing national/international sports events without any spectators

Public Parks/ Gardens/ Golf Course

Allowed

Picnic is restricted

Marriage related gatherings

Allowed

Up to 20 people can attend and marriages must be organized in courts or homes

Funerals

Allowed

Only 20 people

Social/ Cultural/ Academic/ Entertainment/ Religious/ Political/ Festival related gatherings

Closed

Religious Places

Open without visitors

B2B exhibitions

Closed

Schools, Colleges, Educational / training / coachings/ Library

Closed

Delhi Metro

Open with 50% seating capacity, no standing passengers allowed

Intra-state movement of buses

Allowed with 50% seating capacity of only exempted or allowed categories

No standing passengers allowed

Transportation of passengers by autos/ e-rickshaws/ pedal rickshaws/ Taxis/ Cabs/ Gramin seva/ Phat Phat Sewa/ Maxi Cab/ RTV

Allowed

Autos/ e-rickshaws/ Taxis/ Cabs/ Gramin Seva/ Phat Phat Sewa- Up to 2 passengers

Maxi Cab- Up to 5 passengers

RTV- Up to 11 passengers

Night Curfew (no movement of passengers)

10 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Weekend Curfew  (no movement of passengers)

No curfew

 

Amber Alert (Level 2)

 Activities

Restrictions

Construction Activities

Allowed

Industrial Establishments/ production and manufacturing unit

Allowed

Shops/ establishments dealing in essential commodities

Allowed

Shops/ establishments dealing in non-essential commodities

Allowed

Markets and market complexes shops can operate between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on an odd-even basis while standalone/neighborhood shops or shops in the residential complexes can operate between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. without odd-even restrictions. 

Malls

Allowed on an odd-even basis between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Food courts, cafe, food stalls to remain closed

Weekly Markets

Only one authorized weekly market per day per zone in all Municipal Corporations/NDMC/Delhi Cantonment Board will be allowed with up to 50% of the vendors at normal times

Delivery of items through e-commerce 

Allowed

Restaurants and Bars

Bars will remain closed and no dine-in will be allowed in restaurants

Only delivery/takeaway of food items is allowed

Hotels and Lodges

Open, however, no banquets or conferences are allowed. 

Room occupancy and room services to in-house guests is allowed

Cinema Halls/ Theatres/Multiplexes

Closed

Banquet Halls/ Auditoriums/ Assembly Halls/ Similar Places

Closed

Saloon/ Beauty Parlour

Closed

Spa and Wellness Clinic

Closed

Gyms and Yoga Institutes

Closed

Parks and similar places

Closed

Central Government Offices

As per GOI

Departments/ PSUs/ Autonomous bodies/ local bodies of Delhi Govt.

All government offices with attendance of staff (GR-I DASS/SO or above and equivalent) with 100% attendance and remaining staff with 50% attendance as per the concerned HOD

Government offices providing essential and emergency services are allowed with 100% staff attendance 

 

Private offices

Allowed with 50% staff attendance between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (offices under exempted category with 100% attendance)

Stadiums/ Sports Complexes and Swimming Pools

Allowed only for the training of national/international sportspersons and organizing national/international sports events without any spectators

Public Parks/ Gardens/ Golf Course

Closed

Marriage related gatherings

Allowed

Up to 20 people can attend and marriages must be organized in courts or homes

Funerals

Allowed

Only 20 people

Social/ Cultural/ Academic/ Entertainment/ Religious/ Political/ Festival related gatherings

Closed

Religious Places

Open without visitors

B2B exhibitions

Closed

Schools, Colleges, Educational / training / coachings/ Library

Closed

Delhi Metro

Open with 33% seating capacity, no standing passengers allowed

Intra-state movement of buses

Allowed with 50% seating capacity of only exempted or allowed categories

No standing passengers allowed

Transportation of passengers by autos/ e-rickshaws/ pedal rickshaws/ Taxis/ Cabs/ Gramin seva/ Phat Phat Sewa/ Maxi Cab/ RTV

Allowed

Autos/ e-rickshaws/ Taxis/ Cabs/ Gramin Seva/ Phat Phat Sewa- Up to 2 passengers

Maxi Cab- Up to 5 passengers

RTV- Up to 11 passengers

Night Curfew (no movement of passengers)

10 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Weekend Curfew  (no movement of passengers)

From 10 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday

 

Orange Alert (Level 3)

 Activities

Restrictions

Construction Activities

Allowed where laborers residing on site

Industrial Establishments/ production and manufacturing unit

Allowed only for:

(a) Manufacturing units of essential commodities

(b) Manufacturing units of non-essential commodities with onsite workers

(c) Production units requiring continuous process

(d) Manufacturing of items significant to national security and defence

Shops/ establishments dealing in essential commodities

Allowed

Shops/ establishments dealing in non-essential commodities

Only standalone/neighborhood shops or shops in the residential complexes can operate between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Malls

Closed

Weekly Markets

Closed

Delivery of items through e-commerce 

Only essentials items 

Restaurants and Bars

Bars will remain closed and no dine-in will be allowed in restaurants

Only delivery/takeaway of food items is allowed

Hotels and Lodges

Open, however, no banquets or conferences are allowed. 

Room occupancy and room services to in-house guests is allowed

Cinema Halls/ Theatres/Multiplexes

Closed

Banquet Halls/ Auditoriums/ Assembly Halls/ Similar Places

Closed

Saloon/ Beauty Parlour

Closed

Spa and Wellness Clinic

Closed

Gyms and Yoga Institutes

Closed

Parks and similar places

Closed

Central Government Offices

As per GOI

Departments/ PSUs/ Autonomous bodies/ local bodies of Delhi Govt.

All government offices with attendance of staff (GR-I DASS/SO or above and equivalent) with 100% attendance and remaining staff with 50% attendance as per the concerned HOD

Government offices providing essential and emergency services are allowed with 100% staff attendance 

 

Private offices

Only offices under exempted category 

Stadiums/ Sports Complexes and Swimming Pools

Allowed only for the training of national/international sportspersons and organizing national/international sports events without any spectators

Public Parks/ Gardens/ Golf Course

Closed

Marriage related gatherings

Allowed

Up to 15 people can attend and marriages must be organized in courts or homes

Funerals

Allowed

Only 15 people

Social/ Cultural/ Academic/ Entertainment/ Religious/ Political/ Festival related gatherings

Closed

Religious Places

Open without visitors

B2B exhibitions

Closed

Schools, Colleges, Educational / training / coachings/ Library

Closed

Delhi Metro

Closed

Intra-state movement of buses

Allowed with 50% seating capacity of only exempted or allowed categories

No standing passengers allowed

Transportation of passengers by autos/ e-rickshaws/ pedal rickshaws/ Taxis/ Cabs/ Gramin seva/ Phat Phat Sewa/ Maxi Cab/ RTV

Allowed

Autos/ e-rickshaws/ Taxis/ Cabs/ Gramin Seva/ Phat Phat Sewa- Up to 2 passengers

Maxi Cab- Up to 5 passengers

RTV- Up to 11 passengers

Night Curfew (no movement of passengers)

10 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Weekend Curfew  (no movement of passengers)

From 10 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday

 

Red Alert (Level 4)

 Activities

Restrictions

Construction Activities

Allowed where laborers residing on site

Industrial Establishments/ production and manufacturing unit

Allowed only for:

(a) Manufacturing units of essential commodities

(b) Manufacturing units of non-essential commodities with onsite workers

(c) Production units requiring continuous process

(d) Manufacturing of items significant to national security and defence

Shops/ establishments dealing in essential commodities

Allowed

Shops/ establishments dealing in non-essential commodities

Closed

Malls

Closed

Weekly Markets

Closed

Delivery of items through e-commerce 

Only essentials items 

Restaurants and Bars

Bars will remain closed and no dine-in will be allowed in restaurants

Only delivery/takeaway of food items is allowed

Hotels and Lodges

Open, however, no banquets or conferences are allowed. 

Room occupancy and room services to in-house guests is allowed

Cinema Halls/ Theatres/Multiplexes

Closed

Banquet Halls/ Auditoriums/ Assembly Halls/ Similar Places

Closed

Saloon/ Beauty Parlour

Closed

Spa and Wellness Clinic

Closed

Gyms and Yoga Institutes

Closed

Parks and similar places

Closed

Central Government Offices

As per GOI

Departments/ PSUs/ Autonomous bodies/ local bodies of Delhi Govt.

Only government offices providing essential and emergency services are allowed with 100% staff attendance 

 

Private offices

Only offices under exempted category 

Stadiums/ Sports Complexes and Swimming Pools

Allowed only for the training of national/international sportspersons and organizing national/international sports events without any spectators

Public Parks/ Gardens/ Golf Course

Closed

Marriage related gatherings

Allowed

Up to 15 people can attend and marriages must be organized in courts or homes

Funerals

Allowed

Only 15 people

Social/ Cultural/ Academic/ Entertainment/ Religious/ Political/ Festival related gatherings

Closed

Religious Places

Open without visitors

B2B exhibitions

Closed

Schools, Colleges, Educational / training / coachings/ Library

Closed

Delhi Metro

Closed

Intra-state movement of buses

Allowed with 50% seating capacity of only exempted or allowed categories

No standing passengers allowed

Transportation of passengers by autos/ e-rickshaws/ pedal rickshaws/ Taxis/ Cabs/ Gramin seva/ Phat Phat Sewa/ Maxi Cab/ RTV

Allowed

Autos/ e-rickshaws/ Taxis/ Cabs/ Gramin Seva/ Phat Phat Sewa- Up to 2 passengers

Maxi Cab- Up to 5 passengers

RTV- Up to 11 passengers

Night Curfew (no movement of passengers)

 

Total Curfew

Weekend Curfew  (no movement of passengers)

In case of violations of instructions, the defaulter(s) shall be proceeded against as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Section 188 IPC, and other applicable laws. 

