Explained: What are the color-coded weather warnings issued by the IMD?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issues color-coded weather warnings to provide inputs to disaster management authorities for the management of severe weather events. These color-coded warnings are universal in nature and can be used for a wide range of natural calamities, and other dangerous weather events.

Types of color-coded warnings:

The IMD has issued four color-coded warnings based on the intensity of any weather-related events. These are as follows:

1- Green

2- Yellow

3- Orange

4- Red

Description of color-coded weather warnings:

The IMD flashes any of the below-mentioned color-coded weather warnings depending on how intense or violent a weather event is at a given point in time.

1- Green (All is well): It means that there is no severe weather expected and no advisories are issued.

2- Yellow (Be updated): It indicates severely bad weather spanning several days.

3- Orange/Amber (Be prepared): It is issued as a warning of extremely bad weather with the potential of disruption in commute with road and rail closures, interruption of power supply, and so forth.

4- Red (Take action): It is issued to help people remain extra vigilant and be prepared for extraordinary measures and follow orders given by the authorities.

How are color codes decided by the IMD?

The color codes are based on the probability of occurrence of the event as well as its impact assessment. They are decided on various factors such as meteorological factors, hydrological factors, geophysical factors, indicating the risk.

Why does IMD use color codes for weather alerts?

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), color codes are used in weather warnings for bringing out the severity of the weather phenomena expected. The main purpose is to issue an alert for disaster management authorities to take necessary action related to disaster risk reduction.

About IMD India Meteorological Department (IMD) was established in 1875 under the aegis of the Ministry of Earth Sciences of the Government of India. The agency deals with meteorological observations, weather forecasting, and seismology.

