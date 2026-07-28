Difference between Olympics and Commonwealth Games
Olympics and Commonwealth Games are multi sport events but they are different than each other. Explore the differences between Commonwealth Games and Olympics here.
Olympics is the biggest sporting event in the world. The first Olympics was held in 1896 in Athens, Greece, and is held every 4 years since then. Commonwealth Games or CWG on the other hand is also an international event which is held every 4 years. The first Commonwealth Games was held in 1930
In this article, we will be exploring the differences between Commonwealth Games and the Olympic Games.
Difference between Olympic and Commonwealth Games
The following are the differences between Olympics and Commonwealth Games.
Number of Nations
In Olympics, more than 200 countries participate in the event whereas in Commonwealth Games only the member countries of the Commonwealth (more than 70) participate in the event.
Scale of the Event
Olympics is the largest sporting event in the world. It hosts around 10000 athletes on an average per event while in Commonwealth Games around 4000-5000 athletes participate.
Number of Sporting Events Covered
The number of sporting events covered in Olympics is 43. These 43 events are officially recognised by the Olympics Commitee.
Frequency
Olympics are hosted in both Summer and Winter forms i.e, twice in a year. But the Commonwealth Games are only held once in a year. Previously there were attempts to host a winter version of the Commonwealth Games which was not fruitful and was discontinued in 1970.
What are Olympic Games?
Olympic Games are one of the oldest and grandest of celebrations of sporting events in the entire world. Olympics were first held in the year 1896 in Athens
Olympic Games is a global sporting event which is held every four years. All the countries in the world participate in the Olympic Games. The last Olympics was held in the year 2024 in Paris.
What are Commonwealth Games?
Commonwealth Games is also a multi sporting event which is held every 4 years, the first Commonwealth Games were held in the year 1930 in Canada. The current edition of CWGis underway in Glasgow, Scotland.
Who is known as the Father of the Olympic Games?
French historian Pierre de Coubertin is regarded as the father of the Olympics. He found the International Olympic Committee in 1894 and served as its second president from 1896 to 1925.
Demetrio Vikelas was the first president of the International Olympic Committee, he was the co-founder of the committee along with Pierre de Coubertin.
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