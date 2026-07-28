Difference between Olympics and Commonwealth Games

Olympics is the biggest sporting event in the world. The first Olympics was held in 1896 in Athens, Greece, and is held every 4 years since then. Commonwealth Games or CWG on the other hand is also an international event which is held every 4 years. The first Commonwealth Games was held in 1930

In this article, we will be exploring the differences between Commonwealth Games and the Olympic Games.

Difference between Olympic and Commonwealth Games

The following are the differences between Olympics and Commonwealth Games.

Number of Nations

In Olympics, more than 200 countries participate in the event whereas in Commonwealth Games only the member countries of the Commonwealth (more than 70) participate in the event.

Scale of the Event

Olympics is the largest sporting event in the world. It hosts around 10000 athletes on an average per event while in Commonwealth Games around 4000-5000 athletes participate.