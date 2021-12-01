IPL 2022: What is the difference between Orange Cap and Purple Cap in the Indian Premier League?

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Orange and Purple Caps in IPL: Ahead of the fifteenth season of the IPL which is scheduled to take place in April 2022 in Chennai, let us understand the difference between the Orange cap and Purple cap in the Twenty20 cricket league based in India. Also, check the complete list of Orange and Purple Cap winners from 2008 to 2021.
Orange and Purple Caps in IPL: Bowlers play as important a role in winning T20 matches as the batters. Therefore to reward outstanding achievements by the cricketers in IPL, Orange and Purple Caps were introduced during the inaugural season of the IPL in 2008. 

Ahead of the fifteenth season of the IPL which is scheduled to take place in April 2022 in Chennai, let us understand the difference between the Orange cap and Purple cap in the Twenty20 cricket league based in India. 

IPL Orange Cap

Introduced on 25 April 2008, the Orange Cap in IPL is awarded to the leading run-scorer. The batter with the most runs in the tournament dons the Orange Cap while fielding during the course of the IPL season. The overall leading run-getter at the conclusion of the IPL wins the actual Orange Cap award. 

IPL Orange Cap: Highlights

1- Brandon McCullum became the first player to wear the Orange Cap while Shaun Marsh became the first Orange Cap winner. 

2- David Warner is the only player to have achieved the feat while Chris Gayle won the Orange Cap thrice. 

3- Virat Kohli smashed the most runs in a single edition of the IPL-- 973 runs in IPL 2016. 

IPL Orange Cap Winners List (2008-2021): 

IPL Season

Player

IPL Team

Matches

Runs

2008

Shaun Marsh 

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)

11

616

2009

Matthew Hayden

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

12

572

2010

Sachin Tendulkar

Mumbai Indians (MI)

15

618

2011

Chris Gayle 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

12

608

2012

Chris Gayle

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

15

733

2013

Michael Hussey 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

16

733

2014

Robin Uthappa 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

16

660

2015

David Warner

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

14

562

2016

Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

16

973

2017

David Warner

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

14

641

2018

Kane Williamson

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

17

735

2019

David Warner

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

12

692

2020

KL Rahul 

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)

14

670

2021

Ruturaj Gaikwad 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

16

635

IPL Purple Cap

The Purple Cap in the IPL tournament is awarded to the leading wicket-taker. Post the introduction of the Orange Cap in IPL, the Purple Cap was introduced on 13 May 2008 during the inaugural season of the IPL.  

The bowler with the most wickets during the course of the IPL season dons the Purple Cap while fielding. The overall wicket-taker wins the actual Purple Cap award at the end of the IPL season. 

IPL Purple Cap: Highlights

1- Pakistan’s Sohail Tanvir became the first Purple Cap winner. 

2- To date, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Dwayne Bravo are the only bowlers to have won the Purple Cap twice.

3- Dwayne Bravo and Harshal Patel took 32 wickets in the IPL 2013 and IPL 2021 respectively, the most for any bowler in a single edition of the IPL tournament. However, Dwayne Bravo remains ahead of Harshal Patel due to the better economy rate.

IPL Purple Cap Winners List (2008-2021)

IPL Season

Player

IPL Team

Matches

Wickets

2008

Sohail Tanvir 

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

11

22

2009

R. P. Singh

Deccan Chargers (DC)

16

23

2010

Pragyan Ojha

Deccan Chargers (DC)

16

21

2011

Lasith Malinga

Mumbai Indians (MI)

16

28

2012

Morne Morkel 

Delhi Capitals (DC)

16

25

2013

Dwayne Bravo 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

18

32

2014

Mohit Sharma

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

16

23

2015

Dwayne Bravo

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

16

26

2016

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

17

23

2017

Bhuvneshwar Kumar 

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

14

26

2018

Andrew Tye

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)

14

24

2019

Imran Tahir

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

17

26

2020

Kagiso Rabada 

Delhi Capitals (DC)

17

30

2021

Harshal Patel

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

15

32

