IPL 2022: What is the difference between Orange Cap and Purple Cap in the Indian Premier League?

Orange and Purple Caps in IPL: Bowlers play as important a role in winning T20 matches as the batters. Therefore to reward outstanding achievements by the cricketers in IPL, Orange and Purple Caps were introduced during the inaugural season of the IPL in 2008.

Ahead of the fifteenth season of the IPL which is scheduled to take place in April 2022 in Chennai, let us understand the difference between the Orange cap and Purple cap in the Twenty20 cricket league based in India.

IPL Orange Cap

Introduced on 25 April 2008, the Orange Cap in IPL is awarded to the leading run-scorer. The batter with the most runs in the tournament dons the Orange Cap while fielding during the course of the IPL season. The overall leading run-getter at the conclusion of the IPL wins the actual Orange Cap award.

IPL Orange Cap: Highlights

1- Brandon McCullum became the first player to wear the Orange Cap while Shaun Marsh became the first Orange Cap winner.

2- David Warner is the only player to have achieved the feat while Chris Gayle won the Orange Cap thrice.

3- Virat Kohli smashed the most runs in a single edition of the IPL-- 973 runs in IPL 2016.

IPL Orange Cap Winners List (2008-2021):

IPL Season Player IPL Team Matches Runs 2008 Shaun Marsh Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 11 616 2009 Matthew Hayden Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 12 572 2010 Sachin Tendulkar Mumbai Indians (MI) 15 618 2011 Chris Gayle Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 12 608 2012 Chris Gayle Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 15 733 2013 Michael Hussey Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 16 733 2014 Robin Uthappa Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 16 660 2015 David Warner Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 14 562 2016 Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 16 973 2017 David Warner Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 14 641 2018 Kane Williamson Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 17 735 2019 David Warner Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 12 692 2020 KL Rahul Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 14 670 2021 Ruturaj Gaikwad Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 16 635

IPL Purple Cap

The Purple Cap in the IPL tournament is awarded to the leading wicket-taker. Post the introduction of the Orange Cap in IPL, the Purple Cap was introduced on 13 May 2008 during the inaugural season of the IPL.

The bowler with the most wickets during the course of the IPL season dons the Purple Cap while fielding. The overall wicket-taker wins the actual Purple Cap award at the end of the IPL season.

IPL Purple Cap: Highlights

1- Pakistan’s Sohail Tanvir became the first Purple Cap winner.

2- To date, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Dwayne Bravo are the only bowlers to have won the Purple Cap twice.

3- Dwayne Bravo and Harshal Patel took 32 wickets in the IPL 2013 and IPL 2021 respectively, the most for any bowler in a single edition of the IPL tournament. However, Dwayne Bravo remains ahead of Harshal Patel due to the better economy rate.

IPL Purple Cap Winners List (2008-2021):

IPL Season Player IPL Team Matches Wickets 2008 Sohail Tanvir Rajasthan Royals (RR) 11 22 2009 R. P. Singh Deccan Chargers (DC) 16 23 2010 Pragyan Ojha Deccan Chargers (DC) 16 21 2011 Lasith Malinga Mumbai Indians (MI) 16 28 2012 Morne Morkel Delhi Capitals (DC) 16 25 2013 Dwayne Bravo Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 18 32 2014 Mohit Sharma Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 16 23 2015 Dwayne Bravo Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 16 26 2016 Bhuvneshwar Kumar Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 17 23 2017 Bhuvneshwar Kumar Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 14 26 2018 Andrew Tye Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 14 24 2019 Imran Tahir Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 17 26 2020 Kagiso Rabada Delhi Capitals (DC) 17 30 2021 Harshal Patel Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 15 32

