IPL 2022: What is the difference between Orange Cap and Purple Cap in the Indian Premier League?
Orange and Purple Caps in IPL: Bowlers play as important a role in winning T20 matches as the batters. Therefore to reward outstanding achievements by the cricketers in IPL, Orange and Purple Caps were introduced during the inaugural season of the IPL in 2008.
Ahead of the fifteenth season of the IPL which is scheduled to take place in April 2022 in Chennai, let us understand the difference between the Orange cap and Purple cap in the Twenty20 cricket league based in India.
IPL Orange Cap
Introduced on 25 April 2008, the Orange Cap in IPL is awarded to the leading run-scorer. The batter with the most runs in the tournament dons the Orange Cap while fielding during the course of the IPL season. The overall leading run-getter at the conclusion of the IPL wins the actual Orange Cap award.
IPL Orange Cap: Highlights
1- Brandon McCullum became the first player to wear the Orange Cap while Shaun Marsh became the first Orange Cap winner.
2- David Warner is the only player to have achieved the feat while Chris Gayle won the Orange Cap thrice.
3- Virat Kohli smashed the most runs in a single edition of the IPL-- 973 runs in IPL 2016.
IPL Orange Cap Winners List (2008-2021):
|
IPL Season
|
Player
|
IPL Team
|
Matches
|
Runs
|
2008
|
Shaun Marsh
|
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)
|
11
|
616
|
2009
|
Matthew Hayden
|
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|
12
|
572
|
2010
|
Sachin Tendulkar
|
Mumbai Indians (MI)
|
15
|
618
|
2011
|
Chris Gayle
|
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
|
12
|
608
|
2012
|
Chris Gayle
|
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
|
15
|
733
|
2013
|
Michael Hussey
|
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|
16
|
733
|
2014
|
Robin Uthappa
|
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|
16
|
660
|
2015
|
David Warner
|
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|
14
|
562
|
2016
|
Virat Kohli
|
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
|
16
|
973
|
2017
|
David Warner
|
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|
14
|
641
|
2018
|
Kane Williamson
|
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|
17
|
735
|
2019
|
David Warner
|
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|
12
|
692
|
2020
|
KL Rahul
|
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)
|
14
|
670
|
2021
|
Ruturaj Gaikwad
|
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|
16
|
635
IPL Purple Cap
The Purple Cap in the IPL tournament is awarded to the leading wicket-taker. Post the introduction of the Orange Cap in IPL, the Purple Cap was introduced on 13 May 2008 during the inaugural season of the IPL.
The bowler with the most wickets during the course of the IPL season dons the Purple Cap while fielding. The overall wicket-taker wins the actual Purple Cap award at the end of the IPL season.
IPL Purple Cap: Highlights
1- Pakistan’s Sohail Tanvir became the first Purple Cap winner.
2- To date, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Dwayne Bravo are the only bowlers to have won the Purple Cap twice.
3- Dwayne Bravo and Harshal Patel took 32 wickets in the IPL 2013 and IPL 2021 respectively, the most for any bowler in a single edition of the IPL tournament. However, Dwayne Bravo remains ahead of Harshal Patel due to the better economy rate.
IPL Purple Cap Winners List (2008-2021):
|
IPL Season
|
Player
|
IPL Team
|
Matches
|
Wickets
|
2008
|
Sohail Tanvir
|
Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|
11
|
22
|
2009
|
R. P. Singh
|
Deccan Chargers (DC)
|
16
|
23
|
2010
|
Pragyan Ojha
|
Deccan Chargers (DC)
|
16
|
21
|
2011
|
Lasith Malinga
|
Mumbai Indians (MI)
|
16
|
28
|
2012
|
Morne Morkel
|
Delhi Capitals (DC)
|
16
|
25
|
2013
|
Dwayne Bravo
|
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|
18
|
32
|
2014
|
Mohit Sharma
|
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|
16
|
23
|
2015
|
Dwayne Bravo
|
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|
16
|
26
|
2016
|
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|
17
|
23
|
2017
|
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|
14
|
26
|
2018
|
Andrew Tye
|
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)
|
14
|
24
|
2019
|
Imran Tahir
|
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|
17
|
26
|
2020
|
Kagiso Rabada
|
Delhi Capitals (DC)
|
17
|
30
|
2021
|
Harshal Patel
|
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
|
15
|
32
