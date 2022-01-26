Republic Day 2022: What is the difference between Republic Day and Independence Day?

Republic Day 2022: Republic Day and Independence Day are the two most important days for every Indian and are celebrated on 26 January and 15 August respectively. This year, India is celebrating the 73rd Republic Day. Know the difference between Republic Day and Independence Day here.

73rd Republic Day celebration is more special as it falls in the 75th year of Independence which is being celebrated as 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' across the nation.

Scroll down for some tweets on the occasion of Republic Day

Greetings and warm wishes to the citizens of India on the occasion of 73rd #RepublicDay.



This is an occasion to celebrate our democracy and cherish the ideas and values enshrined in our Constitution.



Praying for the continued progress and prosperity of our country. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 26, 2022

Difference between Republic Day and Independence Day

Celebration Dates

Republic Day is celebrated on 26 January and Independence Day on 15th August.

Why are Republic Day and Independence Day celebrated?

India gained Independence on 15 August 1947 but it was not a republic until 1950 when the Constitution of the country was finally adopted. The nation was declared to be a republic.

On 15 August 1947, Independence Day is celebrated which marks the nation's Independence from British rule.

26 January Republic Day is celebrated and marks the day when the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950. The Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution of India on 26 November 1949 and it came into effect on 26 January 1950.

Significance

Independence Day commemorates the valour and spirit of the freedom fighters who fought for the independence of the nation from British rule. The day is recognised as national pride and honour.

Republic Day celebrates the Republic of India. The day features the contributions of the republic to the nation. It also pays tribute to the services provided by the government in maintaining the nation.

India's Constitution is the longest written constitution in the entire world. Originally, it had 395 articles, divided into 22 parts and 8 schedules. As per the Constitution of India " India is a sovereign, socialist, secular, democratic republic, assuring its citizens of justice, equality, and liberty, and endeavours to promote fraternity among them.”

Celebrations

On Independence Day, Prime Minister hoist the flag and address the country from the Red Fort. Also, a day prior to Independence Day, the president of the country delivers a televised 'Address to the Nation'.

Independence Day is celebrated with full enthusiasm with various cultural programmes, parades, and flag hoisting ceremonies throughout the country.

Republic Day is also celebrated with pomp all across the country. The celebration of Republic Day's main attraction is the annual Parade which starts at Rajpath, Delhi and ends at the India Gate. On this day, the President of India hoists the flag at Rajpath, New Delhi. Events showcase India's cultural and social heritage, parades and airshows by the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force. This year parade at Rajpath will start at 10:30 am instead of the previous 10 am to improve the visibility of the parade and flypast.

Padma Awards are also distributed on this day by the President of India to the deserving civilians of the country to honour their contribution to the nation. Brave soldiers are also awarded Paramvir Chakra, Ashok Chakra and Vir Chakra.

