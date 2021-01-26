Republic Day Wishes 2021: Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp & Facebook status, Slogans, SMS, Poems, and more

Republic Day Wishes 2021: It is celebrated on 26 January every year in India. On this day the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950. People all over the country celebrate this day, and the most anticipated event is the Republic Day Parade at Rajpath in New Delhi. On this significant day, we are providing some quotations, wishes, messages, etc. so that you can share them with your friends and relatives, etc.

Republic Day 2021: Quotes

1. “Even if I died in the service of the nation, I would be proud of it. Every drop of my blood… will contribute to the growth of this nation and to make it strong and dynamic.” - Indira Gandhi

2. "Let new India arise out of peasants' cottage, grasping the plough, out of huts, cobbler and sweeper." - Swami Vivekananda

3. "The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong." - Mahatma Gandhi

4. "An eye for eye only ends up making the whole world blind" - Mahatma Gandhi." - Mahatma Gandhi

5. "Democracy is not merely a form of government. It is primarily a mode of associated living, of conjoint communicated experience. It is essentially an attitude of respect and reverence towards fellow men." - BR Ambedkar

6."Every Indian should now forget that he is a Rajput, a Sikh or a Jat. He must remember that he is an Indian." - Sardar Patel

7. "Faith is the bird that feels the light when the dawn is still dark." - Rabindranath Tagore

8. "Let your life lightly dance on the edges of Time like dew on the tip of a leaf." - Rabindranath Tagore

9. "Take up an idea, devote yourself to it, struggle on in patience, and the sun will rise for you." - Swami Vivekananda

10. "This life is short, the vanities of the world are transient, but they alone live who live for others, the rest are more dead than alive." - Swami Vivekananda

11. "The sanctity of law can be maintained only so as long as it is the expression of the will of the people." - Bhagat Singh

12. "The shots that hit me are the last nails to the coffin of British rule in India." - Lala Lajpat Rai

13. "Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it." - Bal Gangadhar Tilak

14. "You must be the change you want to see in the world." - Mahatma Gandhi

15. “Let us together commence a journey of peace, harmony, and progress in South Asia.” - Atal Behari Vajpayee

17. "Freedom is not given, it is taken," - Subhash Chandra Bose

18. "Patriotism is your conviction that this country is superior to all others because you were born in it" - George Bernard Shaw

19. "Everything that is really great and inspiring is created by the individual who can labour in freedom." - Albert Einstein

20. “Bombs and pistols do not make revolution. The sword of revolution is sharpened on the whetting stone of ideas.” - Bhagat Singh

21. "One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives." - Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

72nd Republic Day 2021: Journey of Indian Republic

Republic Day 2021: Wishes and Messages

1. On this day, let’s promise that we will enrich and preserve our heritage, our ethos, and our treasure. Happy Republic Day!

2. Let us celebrate Republic Day by thanking those who sacrificed lives for us. Happy Republic Day

3. Be proud that you live in a country that has such a rich history and heritage. Happy Republic Day!

4. Independence is a wonderful gift from God. May our nation remain independent and prosperous forever. Happy Republic Day!

5. Today is the day to show the love we have toward our nation. Happy Republic Day 2021 to all my family, friends and people in the association.

6. Freedom of thought, strength in our convictions and pride in our heritage. Let’s salute our brave

martyrs on Republic Day. Happy Republic Day!

7. Our brave heroes waged a valiant struggle for years so that future generations could live their lives with freedom and dignity. This is a day to celebrate them and what they fought for. Wishing you all a very Happy Republic Day!

8. Happy Republic Day India! No matter where I am… You will always be my identity.

9. Freedom in mind, Faith in our heart, Memories in our souls. Let’s salute the Nation on Republic Day.

Journey of the National Flag of India

Republic Day 2021: Slogans

1. Empower women to empower the country.

2. Freedom is not freedom until it gives equal rights to all.

3. One religion, one caste and one God for mankind

4. Tiranga, which we unfurl on Republic Day, indicates our freedom.

5. Save the children, save the nation.

6. Opportunity is not an opportunity until it gives equivalent rights to all.

7. Freedom is my birthright and I shall have it

8. Give me blood and I shall give you freedom

9. Jai Hind

10. Jai Jawan Jai Kisan

Vande Mataram (The National Song of India): Facts at a Glance

Republic Day 2021: Poems

1.

26th January

The moment the car stopped at the signal,

off he went again,

Hobbling along on his polio-afflicted leg.

His mother tried to stop him

But her cough smothered her voice.

“Two rupees for this tricolour, it’s Public Day

Take one Seth, good for the country.”

The signal changed,

and the car moved on.

Perhaps this scene can also figure

Somewhere in the festive pageants of our nation!

By Gulzar

2.

Republic Day



We Indians are very proud to celebrate Republic day

Protected by soldiers in the border who never sway

Hear me, I just have few things to say

Reading this you may decide your own way



Over the years that has past

'26th Jan is just another holiday', I thought

With the very recent wisdom I have got

I salute the leaders who had fought



I hear the media 'flash news' and end up in tear

'Will there be more news on bomb blasts?', I fear

Horrible living in the midst of terrorism and war

Is this what the great Mahatma dreamt for?



Why blame the Politicians and Government who don't repent

Hey! As an individual I wont relent

For the election freebies and compliments they recommend

I shall say 'NO' and will not bend



Let's not watch the cricketer's zeroes

And stay away from the Corruption bureaus

Our great Jawans have nothing but only sorrows

Let us bow our heads for those real life heroes



Pay your tax, be very brave, take the wise decision today

Don't you wish your grand children to happily play?

We Indians are very proud to celebrate Republic day

Protected by soldiers in the border who never sway



We the youth, let's speak the truth

Sathya Meva Jayathe!

By unknown

3.

Let My Country Awake



Where the mind is without fear

and the head is held high;

Where knowledge is free;

Where the world has not been

broken up into fragments by

narrow domestic walls;

Where the words come out from

the depth of truth;

Where tireless striving stretches

its arms towards perfection;

Where the clear stream of reason

has not lost its way into the dreary

desert sand of dead habit;

Where the mind is led forward by thee

into ever-widening thought and action -

Into that heaven of freedom, my Father,

let my country awake.

By Unknown

