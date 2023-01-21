Republic Day 2023: 10 lines for 26 January For Students & Children in English

Republic Day 2023: India observes Republic Day as a national holiday to commemorate the 26th of January 1950, the day the Indian Constitution went into effect. This took the place of the Government of India Act 1935 as the country's governing law, transforming India into a republic distinct from the British Raj. India as a whole celebrates the occasion with great joy and fervor. The 74th Republic Day will be observed this year on January 26, 2023. Let's get a clear understanding of republic day using the list of 10 lines that are provided below.

Schools and colleges hold events, cultural dances, speech, and essay writing competitions, and other activities as Republic Day approaches to promote the value of freedom and the republic among young people. Check this article for different examples of short speeches or essays on Republic Day

10 Lines on Republic Day 2023

Set 1

1) On January 26th, we observe India's Republic Day, the country's National Festival.

2) The Indian Constitution went into effect on this day in 1950.

3) Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, referred to as the father of the Constitution of India, drafted the Constitution, which is the supreme law of India.

4) The preamble of the Indian Constitution states that the country is a sovereign, socialist, secular, and democratic republic.

5) The Prime Minister honours the martyrs at Rajghat to kick off the magnificent celebration of the day.

6) The highest military honours are also given out on this day, in front of a number of dignitaries and distinguished foreign guests.

7) On this day, prizes are also given to kids who have displayed exemplary bravery in various situations.

8) Schools and colleges all over the country are organized into different programs.

9) Speech and debate contests are held, and children are taught to sing the national anthem, "Jana Gana Mann."

10) The day serves as a reminder to honour those who have fought for our freedom.

Republic Day Parade 2023: Tickets, Timings, Guidelines, And Complete Schedule.

Set 2

Every year on January 26, Republic Day is observed. In our nation, it is a very significant day. It's a public holiday. It is a day to celebrate our country. Every region of the nation celebrates Republic Day. To commemorate the day the Indian Constitution went into effect, a holiday is observed. On Republic Day, there is a large parade in New Delhi, the nation's capital. On this day, India's tricolor national flag is raised. Schools perform skits, sing patriotic songs, and host cultural events to mark this day. Children are given treats to celebrate their joy.

Set 3

India gained independence in 1947, more than 200 years after coming under British rule. On January 26, 1950, also known as India's Republic Day, the Indian constitution was ratified about three years after the country gained its independence. Purna Swaraj Day, also known as India's Independence Day, was observed on January 26 of the year 1930. This day sparked the Indian Independence movement. The Indian constitution, which is among the world's longest, is handwritten and written in two languages: Hindi and English. The Indian Constitution was written in just over two years, eleven months, and eighteen days. The man who is credited with creating the Indian constitution, Dr. BR Ambedkar, traveled abroad to study the constitutions of Britain, Germany, Japan, Russia, and the United States. The Indian Parliament House Library is home to the Prem Behari Narain Raizada-written original copy of the Indian Constitution. From January 26 through January 29, Republic Day is observed as a three-day festival all over the world, beginning with the ceremony of the beating retreat. The president and head of state of Indonesia, President Sukarno, served as the parade's first chief guest. Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, the president of Egypt, will be the chief guest at this year's Republic Day Parade.

74th Republic Day 2023: Journey of Republic India

Set 4

Every Indian's heart overflows with patriotic fervour and deep love for the motherland on January 26. Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru first unfurled the Indian Tricolor on this day in Lahore in January 1930. The Indian republic and Indian constitution were put into effect on January 26, 1950. The most significant written constitution in the world is ours. In New Delhi, a large Republic Day celebration lasts three days straight every year. On this day, the state government raises the tricolor in the state capital, and the president of India hoists the national flag close to India Gate. The Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force participate in the procession, demonstrating India's rich history and strong defense capabilities. The National Anthem, "Jana Gana Mana," is sung during cultural programs at schools and other institutions. Different programs centered on the Indian freedom struggle are organized as the nation celebrates this day. We remember our national heroes or the freedom fighters, soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country.

This year's Republic Day celebration has the following theme: "participation of the common people, or Jan Bhagidaari." A number of brand-new activities will be included in the Republic Day Parade, like tribal dance performances, horse shows, competitions in martial arts, and more. There will also be the largest drone display ever held in India, with 3500 Made in India drones lighting up the sky over Raisina Hill.

Republic Day 2022: List of all Chief Guests on Delhi Republic Day Parades (1950–2022)