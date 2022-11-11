Difference between WhatsApp Community and WhatsApp Group
Difference between Whatsapp Community and Whatsapp Group: WhatsApp is one of the most used messaging platforms in the world and it rolls out new features every now and then.
WhatsApp has recently launched a new feature known as "Community" that allows users to add up to 20 WhatsApp groups together to form a community.
Let us learn about the community feature and also look at how this feature is different from the WhatsApp group feature.
The difference between Communities and groups, explained 👇 pic.twitter.com/86MbKtY9Nv— WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) November 10, 2022
What is WhatsApp Community Feature?
WhatsApp Community is a new feature that seeks to bring together multiple groups under one umbrella to facilitate communication between the groups. It can include school, college, and neighbourhood groups.
Now let us look at the differences between WhatsApp Communities and WhatsApp Groups.
The following are the differences between WhatsApp Community and WhatsApp Group
|
WhatsApp Community
|
WhatsApp Groups
|
WhatsApp Community is a combination of up to 50 groups in one place.
|
Whatsapp Group is a single group where you can connect with everyone in a single conversation
|
You can add up to 50 groups in one community
|
You can add only one group to one WhatsApp group.
|
Group admins can send important information to everyone in the community
|
Group admins can send important information only to members of a group.
|
Anyone can create a community, but group admins need to approve join requests in order to join the community
|
There is no joining request required to be added to a WhatsApp group, admins can directly add the person.
|
A person can still be part of a community if he/she leaves a certain group added to the community
|
A person who leaves a group can no longer be a part of that group unless they are added back by an admin.