Difference between Whatsapp Community and Whatsapp Group: WhatsApp is one of the most used messaging platforms in the world and it rolls out new features every now and then.

WhatsApp has recently launched a new feature known as "Community" that allows users to add up to 20 WhatsApp groups together to form a community.

Let us learn about the community feature and also look at how this feature is different from the WhatsApp group feature.

The difference between Communities and groups, explained 👇 pic.twitter.com/86MbKtY9Nv — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) November 10, 2022

What is WhatsApp Community Feature?

WhatsApp Community is a new feature that seeks to bring together multiple groups under one umbrella to facilitate communication between the groups. It can include school, college, and neighbourhood groups.

Now let us look at the differences between WhatsApp Communities and WhatsApp Groups.

The following are the differences between WhatsApp Community and WhatsApp Group