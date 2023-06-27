Bakra Eid 2023: What are the Key Differences Between Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Adha?

Bakrid 2023: In Islam, the word 'Eid' means 'celebration" or 'festival'. Eid ul-Fitr and Eid ul-Adha are the two specific occasions that Muslims commemorate in accordance with the Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) command. It's the time of the year when people count their blessings and do charity.

Every year Muslim community celebrates Eid ul-Fitr and Eid ul-Adha. The two almost sound similar but are completely different events, representing different aspects of Islam.

Eid-ul Fitr

Eid-ul-Fitr is the first of the two celebrations of Islam. The holy month of Ramadan comes to a conclusion with the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr. This joyful day is observed to express gratitude for Ramadan's benefits. Muslims participate in the early congregational Eid prayer service. They prepare great food, don new clothes, and ask friends and neighbours to join them in celebration. The Muslim community are prompted to give generously to the impoverished and hungry as a result of their fasting throughout Ramadan.

Eid al-Adha

Eid al-Adha is observed as the great or grand Eid. It is also known as the "Festival of Sacrifice," which occurs roughly ten weeks after Eid-ul-Fitr, and celebrates the end of the Hajj (the holy pilgrimage to Mecca). The day honours Hazrat Ibrahim (as) and his son Hazrat Ismail (as) for following Allah's command. And to which they received the tremendous privilege of being the father of the Holy Prophet of Islam (sa) in exchange.

Differences between Eid ul-Fitr and Eid ul-Adha

Eid ul-Fitr Eid al-Adha Eid al-Fitr means 'festival of the breaking of the fast’. Eid al-Adha is known as the ‘Feast of Sacrifice’. The festival is popular as Meethi Eid or Chhoti Eid in India. The day is marked as Bakrid or Bakra Eid in Indian states. It marks the end of Ramadan. It coincides with the end of Hajj. It was originated by the Prophet Muhammad. It commemorates the act of obedience to Allah’s command. The festival of Eid is celebrated for one to three days. The festival of Eid al-Adha is a one-day celebration. It is observed with the sighting of the new crescent moon. It is held around the 10th to the 13th day of the Islamic month of Dhu al-Hijjah. Zakat ul-Fitr is given during Eid ul-Fitr to help the poor and needy. Eid ul-Adha encompasses Qurbani, which is later divided into three parts.

Although the two Eids have different meanings, generosity unites them both. At the conclusion of Ramadan on Eid ul-Fitr, zakat ul-Fitr is given and is used to feed the hungry.

On the other hand, the sacrifice known as Qurbani on Eid ul-Adha is divided into three pieces, one of which is given to the people in need. The festival also strengthens family bonds, as loved ones gather to pray, partake in festive traditions, and offer gratitude for blessings. Moreover, it provides an opportunity for Muslims to express their faith openly, promoting cultural diversity, tolerance, and understanding among different communities. Overall, the Eid celebration promotes unity, kindness, and the spirit of togetherness, fostering a sense of belonging and shared values among Muslims worldwide.

Happy Bakrid!!

