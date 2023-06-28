Happy Eid 2023: Bakrid Mubarak, Wishes, Quotes, Captions for Whatsapp, Facebook, Instagram Status & More

Eid al-Adha 2023: Eid al-Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is a significant Islamic holiday that commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to Allah. It is a time of reflection, prayer, and gratitude for Muslims worldwide. This year Eid al-Adha, popularly known as Bakrid will be celebrated on June 29 in India.

Embrace the essence of Eid with our collection of wishes and quotes, illuminating the beauty of this sacred occasion.

Eid al-Adha 2023: Wishes & Messages

May the blessings of Eid al-Adha fill your life with joy, peace, and prosperity. Eid Mubarak!

Wishing you and your family a blessed Eid al-Adha filled with happiness and togetherness. Wish you and your family a happy and prosperous day!

On this auspicious occasion of Eid al-Adha, may Allah accept your sacrifices and grant you abundant blessings. Happy Bakrid!

May the spirit of Eid bring love, unity, and harmony to your life and those around you. Prayers and blessings!

Sending warm wishes on Eid al-Adha. May this day bring you closer to your loved ones and strengthen the bonds of your relationships.

May the divine blessings of Allah bring you peace, happiness, and prosperity on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. Eid Mubarak

Wishing you a joyous and blessed Eid al-Adha. May your prayers be answered, and your sacrifices be rewarded. Greetings for Bakrid!

On this holy day, may Allah shower his blessings upon you and your family. Best wishes for Eid al-Adha!

May the spirit of sacrifice and devotion inspire you to achieve success and happiness in all your endeavours. Happy Eid!

Sending heartfelt wishes for a memorable and joyous Eid al-Adha. May you have a blessed celebration with loved ones. Bakrid Mubarak!

Bakrid 2023: WhatsApp & Facebook Status

On this auspicious occasion of Bakrid, may Allah's blessings and mercy be upon you and your family. Eid Mubarak!

Wishing you a joyous and blessed Bakrid filled with love, peace, and happiness. May your sacrifices be accepted and rewarded. Eid Mubarak!

May the spirit of Bakrid bring unity and harmony among people of all backgrounds. May you have a meaningful celebration with loved ones. Eid Mubarak!

As you celebrate Bakrid, may your faith and devotion be strengthened. May Allah's guidance and blessings be with you always. Eid Mubarak!

Sending warm wishes on Bakrid. May this festival inspire you to be kind, generous, and compassionate towards others. Eid Mubarak!

On this holy day of Bakrid, may your prayers and sacrifices be accepted, and may you be showered with Allah's blessings. Eid Mubarak!

May the spirit of Bakrid fill your heart with joy, peace, and gratitude. Wishing you a blessed and memorable Eid with your loved ones. Eid Mubarak!

May the blessings of Allah fill your life with happiness, success, and prosperity. Wishing you a blessed and joyful Bakrid. Eid Mubarak!

On this special day, may you find peace and solace in your prayers. May Allah bless you and grant you all your heart's desires. Eid Mubarak!

As we celebrate Bakrid, let us remember the importance of sacrifice, compassion, and gratitude. May you have a blessed Eid with abundant blessings. Eid Mubarak!

Eid al-Adha 2023: Instagram Captions

"Eid Mubarak: A celebration of faith, love, and unity."

"Embracing the joy and blessings of Eid."

"Grateful for moments of togetherness and Eid blessings."

"Eid vibes and happy times with loved ones."

"Cherishing the beauty of Eid festivities."

"Eid Mubarak: Spreading happiness and smiles."

"Eid blessings and heartfelt celebrations."

"Capturing the essence of Eid joy."

"Eid memories etched with love and happiness."

"Eid Mubarak: Reflection, gratitude, and love."

Bakrid 2023: Famous Quotes

“Let our religions unite us for human kindness rather than dividing us on what we believe. Eid Mubarak.”- Hockson Floin

“Prepare yourself for Eid, Wear new clothes of kindness, and never wear them off, Scent yourself with the perfume of love, and spread it everywhere, Keep the sweet on the tongue and distribute it by heart to everyone, Open Your Arms wide, hug everyone tight, Ego, anger, superiority, free your soul with these all to friends, to relatives, to strangers, gift beautiful feelings to all”- Mohammed Zaki Ansari

“It is difficult to be patient but to waste the rewards of patience is worse.”- Hz Abu-Bakr as-Siddique (RA)

“Do not be fooled by the one who recites the Quran. His recitation is but speech, but look to those who act according to it.”- Hz Umar Ibn al-Khattab (RA)

“This is your world that you strive to gain and that you cry over.”- Hz Umar Ibn al-Khattab (RA)

“Your charity will not be accepted until you believe, I need the reward more than the beggar needs the money.”- Hz Uthman ibn Affan (RA)

“People are paying no attention to the best act of worship: Humility.”- Hz Aisha bint Abu-Bakr (RA)

“The wealth of a miser is as useless as a pebble.”- Hz Ali Ibn Abi Talib (RA)

"Do not let your difficulties fill you with anxiety. It is only in the darkest nights that the stars shine more brilliantly."- Hz Ali Ibn Abi Talib (RA)

Bakrid is a celebration of mass. The festival teaches important values such as sacrifice, gratitude, and compassion. It is a time for prayer, reflection, and unity as families and communities come together to celebrate and share in the blessings of the occasion. Bakrid serves as a reminder of the importance of faith, devotion, and generosity, fostering a sense of harmony and strengthening the bonds of the Muslim community.

