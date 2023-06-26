Eid ul Adha 2023: When is Bakrid? Know Moon Sighting Date, Expected Time, Bank Holiday & More

Eid-ul-Adha 2023: Eid-ul-Adha, popularly known as Bakrid is one of the two important festivals of Muslims. It recognises Abraham's (Ibrahim's) determination to offer his son Ishmael (Ismail) as a sacrifice by the word of God. The yearly Hajj pilgrimage to the sacred city of Mecca is concluded with this feast. This year it will be celebrated on June 29.

When is Bakrid in 2023?

The Islamic festival of Eid-ul-Adha, also known as Bakrid, lasts between two and four days and is observed on the tenth day of the Islamic lunar month of Dhu al-Hijjah. While Eid al-Adha always falls on the same day according to the Islamic calendar, the Gregorian calendar uses a solar year instead of a lunar one, hence the date of Eid al-Adha changes every year. And this year Eid-Al-Adha will be celebrated on June 29, however, it may vary from region to region.

International Day Against Drug Abuse 2023

Eid-Al-Adha 2023 Date in Different Countries

Eid-al-Adha, also known as the feast of sacrifice is a festival of mass. Each year, Eid al-Adha is celebrated on different dates in parts of the world, because the boundary of crescent visibility is different from the International Date Line.

Country Bakrid Date India June 29 Saudi Arabia June 28 Japan June 29 Morocco June 29 Malaysia June 29 Indonesia June 29 Brunei June 29 Canada June 29 Singapore June 29

Bakrid is a gazetted holiday in India, and a majority of all national, state and local government workplaces shall remain closed or have reduced business hours. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also mention Bakrid as a bank holiday. However, in some parts of the country, banks will be closed on June 28. Check the complete list below:

State/UT/Area/City Bakrid Holiday Jammu June 29 Kanpur June 29 Kolkata June 29 Jaipur June 29 Lucknow June 29 New Delhi June 29 Panaji June 29 Patna June 29 Raipur June 29 Ranchi June 29 Shillong June 29 Shimla June 29 Srinagar June 29 Imphal June 29 Hyderabad June 29 Guwahati June 29 Dehradun June 29 Chennai June 29 Chandigarh June 29 Bhopal June 29 Bengaluru June 29 Aizawl June 29 Ahmedabad June 29 Agartala June 29 Thiruvananthapuram June 28 Srinagar June 28 Nagpur June 28 Mumbai June 28 Kochi June 28 Jammu June 28 Belapur June 28

Banks closed on June 28 will operate normally on Thursday, and those that are closed on June 29 will work normally on Wednesday. Online banking and other transactional services will also be accessible immediately and without interruption.

Bakrid, also known as Eid al-Adha or the Festival of Sacrifice, is celebrated by Muslims worldwide. The day begins with a special congregational prayer, followed by the sacrifice of an animal, typically a goat or a sheep, to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God. The meat from the sacrificed animal is divided into three parts: one for the family, one for friends and neighbours, and one for the less fortunate. It is also a time for families to come together, exchange greetings, give gifts, and enjoy festive meals.

Important Days and Dates in July 2023