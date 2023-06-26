Eid ul Adha 2023: When is Bakrid? Know Moon Sighting Date, Expected Time, Bank Holiday & More
Eid-ul-Adha 2023: Eid-ul-Adha, popularly known as Bakrid is one of the two important festivals of Muslims. It recognises Abraham's (Ibrahim's) determination to offer his son Ishmael (Ismail) as a sacrifice by the word of God. The yearly Hajj pilgrimage to the sacred city of Mecca is concluded with this feast. This year it will be celebrated on June 29.
When is Bakrid in 2023?
The Islamic festival of Eid-ul-Adha, also known as Bakrid, lasts between two and four days and is observed on the tenth day of the Islamic lunar month of Dhu al-Hijjah. While Eid al-Adha always falls on the same day according to the Islamic calendar, the Gregorian calendar uses a solar year instead of a lunar one, hence the date of Eid al-Adha changes every year. And this year Eid-Al-Adha will be celebrated on June 29, however, it may vary from region to region.
Eid-Al-Adha 2023 Date in Different Countries
Eid-al-Adha, also known as the feast of sacrifice is a festival of mass. Each year, Eid al-Adha is celebrated on different dates in parts of the world, because the boundary of crescent visibility is different from the International Date Line.
|
Country
|
Bakrid Date
|
India
|
June 29
|
Saudi Arabia
|
June 28
|
Japan
|
June 29
|
Morocco
|
June 29
|
Malaysia
|
June 29
|
Indonesia
|
June 29
|
Brunei
|
June 29
|
Canada
|
June 29
|
Singapore
|
June 29
Bakrid is a gazetted holiday in India, and a majority of all national, state and local government workplaces shall remain closed or have reduced business hours. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also mention Bakrid as a bank holiday. However, in some parts of the country, banks will be closed on June 28. Check the complete list below:
|
State/UT/Area/City
|
Bakrid Holiday
|
Jammu
|
June 29
|
Kanpur
|
June 29
|
Kolkata
|
June 29
|
Jaipur
|
June 29
|
Lucknow
|
June 29
|
New Delhi
|
June 29
|
Panaji
|
June 29
|
Patna
|
June 29
|
Raipur
|
June 29
|
Ranchi
|
June 29
|
Shillong
|
June 29
|
Shimla
|
June 29
|
Srinagar
|
June 29
|
Imphal
|
June 29
|
Hyderabad
|
June 29
|
Guwahati
|
June 29
|
Dehradun
|
June 29
|
Chennai
|
June 29
|
Chandigarh
|
June 29
|
Bhopal
|
June 29
|
Bengaluru
|
June 29
|
Aizawl
|
June 29
|
Ahmedabad
|
June 29
|
Agartala
|
June 29
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|
June 28
|
Srinagar
|
June 28
|
Nagpur
|
June 28
|
Mumbai
|
June 28
|
Kochi
|
June 28
|
Jammu
|
June 28
|
Belapur
|
June 28
Banks closed on June 28 will operate normally on Thursday, and those that are closed on June 29 will work normally on Wednesday. Online banking and other transactional services will also be accessible immediately and without interruption.
Bakrid, also known as Eid al-Adha or the Festival of Sacrifice, is celebrated by Muslims worldwide. The day begins with a special congregational prayer, followed by the sacrifice of an animal, typically a goat or a sheep, to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God. The meat from the sacrificed animal is divided into three parts: one for the family, one for friends and neighbours, and one for the less fortunate. It is also a time for families to come together, exchange greetings, give gifts, and enjoy festive meals.
