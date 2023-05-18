D.K. Shivakumar Biography: Age, Birth, Education, Political Career, and More.

Doddalahalli Kempegowda Shivakumar, an Indian politician, currently holds the position of President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC). He previously held the roles of Minister of Irrigation in H. D. Kumaraswamy's cabinet and Minister of Energy in the Government of Karnataka during Siddaramaiah's tenure. Additionally, he represents the Kanakapura constituency as an MLA.

Karnataka's secure future and our peoples welfare is our top priority, and we are united in guaranteeing that. pic.twitter.com/sNROprdn5H — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) May 18, 2023

Early Life and Education

Born on May 15, 1962, in Kanakapura, Karnataka, India, D.K. Shivakumar is a prominent figure belonging to the Vokkaliga community, an influential political and social group in Karnataka. He has a younger brother named D.K. Suresh, who is also actively involved in politics.

Political Career

Shivakumar embarked on his political journey in the early 1980s, initially as a student leader. In 1984, he became president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) student wing. His political ascent continued as he secured his first election victory in 1989, representing the Sathanur constituency in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. The prominent politician has been successfully re-elected to the Assembly eight times, reflecting his enduring popularity among the constituents.

Throughout his career, Shivakumar has assumed several ministerial roles within the Karnataka government. From 1999 to 2004, he served as the Minister of State for Home in the S.M. Krishna government. In the Siddaramaiah government, from 2013 to 2018, he held the portfolios of Minister of Energy and Minister of Large and Medium Industries.

As a senior leader and active member of the Congress Party, Shivakumar is recognised for his charismatic demeanour and his ability to forge connections with the masses. He is renowned for his flamboyant style and unwavering commitment to championing the rights of society's underprivileged and marginalised sections.

Personal Life

Shivakumar is married to Usha, and they have two daughters and one son. His eldest daughter, Aishwarya, is married to Amartya Hegde, the son of Café Coffee Day founder V.G. Siddhartha.

Controversies

Shivakumar's political journey has been marred by several controversies. One significant incident occurred in 2019, when he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on charges of money laundering. After spending over 50 days in jail, he was eventually granted bail.

In addition to the money laundering case, Shivakumar has faced allegations of corruption and nepotism. In 2017, he was accused of favouring his son-in-law, Amartya Hegde, in the allocation of a government contract, raising concerns about preferential treatment.

Despite these controversies, Shivakumar continues to wield influence and maintain popularity in Karnataka politics. He was initially regarded as a prominent figure capable of potentially assuming the role of Chief Minister in the future. However, in a recent update, Siddharamaiah will soon be announced as Karnataka’s CM, and Shivakumar will be his deputy. The veteran political leader has said that he has to “sacrifice in the interest of the party”