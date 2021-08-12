E-prisons operational in all Indian States and Union Territories: Here's what you need to know

On 4 August 2021, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed Rajya Sabha about the operationalization of e-Prisons pan India. The system aims at computerisation of the functioning of prisons across the country.

In a written reply to a query in Rajya Sabha, MoS for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra highlighted that e-prisons data had been integrated with police and court system under the Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS).

The data used by e-prisons is maintained by the States and Union Territories on the National Prisons Information Portal as per notified protocols. Furthermore, the system can be accessed through the National Informatics Centre (NIC) network, exclusively by authorised officials of law enforcement agencies and prisons through the inter-operable Criminal Justice System (CIS). Post transferring of data, three months would be required for its integration with CIS.

Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) 1- It is a common platform for information exchange and analytics of all the pillars of the criminal justice system including police, forensics prosecution, courts, and prisons. 2- The main aim of the system is to curb errors and improve sharing of information to all the pillars of the criminal justice system. 3- The analytics products such as National Database on Sexual Offenders (NDSO) can be used to identify and track repeat and habitual sexual offenders.

What are e-prisons?

E-prisons integrates all the activities related to prison and the management of their inmates. It provides vital information about the inmates lodged in the prisons in a real-time environment to the courts, prison officials and other entities which are involved in the Criminal Justice System. It further facilitates online visit requests and grievance redressal. The portal can be accessed at https://eprisons.nic.in/public/Home.aspx

Features of e-prisons

1- Management Information System (MIS) for day to day activities.

2- National Prisons Information Portal (NPIP) for statistical data of various prisons across India. Through this citizen-centric portal, visitors can book their visit request to meet their ward inside the prison. Furthermore, grievances with respect to their wards inside the prisons can also be submitted through the portal.

3- Kara Bazaar is a portal showcasing and selling the products manufactured in various prisons across India by inmates.

4- Controlled registration of prisoners to avoid duplicity of prisoner's entry to jail. It helps in recording and tracking prisoner's movement activities and their management throughout the term.

5- A pan India search for inmates and one's complete profile.

Prisons/ People detained therein 1- It is a State subject under Entry 4 of List II of the Seventh Schedule to the Indian Constitution. 2- Administration and management of prisons is the responsibility of respective State Governments. 3- Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) provides regular guidance and advice to States and UTs on various issues concerning prisons and their inmates.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has provided financial assistance of Rs.99.49 crores to the States as well as Union Territories for projects and all funds have been released to them.



5 largest Central Prisons in India

