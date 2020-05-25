Eid-ul-Fitr 2020: Eid Mubarak Wishes, History, Significance, Prayers and More

Eid-ul-Fitr 2020 is celebrated in India on May 25, 2020. Eid is celebrated worldwide by Muslims to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Eid is the only day in the month of Shawwal (the month after Ramadan) on which fasting is prohibited. Eid marks the end of the month of fasting (Ramadan) and the beginning of the new month Shawwal.

Eid-ul-Fitr: History

In 624 CE, the first Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated by the Prophet Muhammad and his companions after winning the battle 'Jang-e-Badar'.

Another view is that Eid is celebrated in Medina after the migration of Prophet Muhammad to Mecca, as per the narration by Anas ibn Malik, a close companion of Prophet Muhammed.

Eid-ul-Fitr: Significance

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of the month of Shawwal and is based on the sight of the moon as Islam follows the lunar calendar (waning and waxing of the moon) and not the Gregorian calendar. Therefore, Eid celebration varies from one place to another. Muslims are not permitted to fast on this day of Shawwal. Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated to mark the end of the month of fasting. On this day, charity is also given to the poor and needy.

Eid-ul-Fitr: Prayers

On the first day of the month of Shawwal, Muslims wake up before sunrise and offer Fajr Salat. The male Muslims take shower, put on new clothes and get ready for the Salat-al-Eid.

Salat-al-Eid consists of two rakats and Takbirs (raising hands to ears while saying, Allahu Akbar). This Salat is performed differently by Shia and Sunni Muslims.

Eid-ul-Fitr: Celebrations

Muslims on this day wear new clothes, offer Salat and visit family and friends. Eidi and gifts are given to children and relatives. Delicacies like Sewain and Sheerkhurma is prepared by Muslims as a part of the tradition. Sewain or Sheerkhurma is served to all the guests who pay a visit on Eid to celebrate the festival.

Eid-ul-Fitr: Quotes and wishes

1- Let this Eid be the occasion of sharing the love and caring for the people who need to be loved and cared. Eid Mubarak!

2- Eid is a day to cheer and to laugh with all your heart. It’s a day to be grateful to Allah for all of his heavenly blessings on us. Wishing a happy Eid to you and your family.

3- May the light of the moon fall directly on you and Allah bless you with everything you desire today. Happy Eid!

4- Eid Mubarak! Wishing you a Happy Eid from the core of my heart. May this day bring a bundle of happiness and blessings for you and your family.

5- May the festival of breaking the fast put all the magic of love and happiness together. Happy Eid-ul-Fitr.

