Eid al-Adha 2020: Date, Wishes, Messages, Origin, Significance, Tradition, Prayers and More About Bakra Eid

Eid al-Adha, commonly known as Bakra Eid is celebrated on the 10th day of the twelfth and the last month of the Islamic Calendar. Bakra Eid is celebrated across the world as the 'festival of sacrifice' by the followers of Islam. This year Eid falls on July 31, 2020.

Eid al-Adha or Bakra Eid 2020: Date

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Eid al-Adha or Bakra Eid will be celebrated on July 31, 2020, across the globe, as announced by Saudi Arabia. However, as per Shahi Imam of Delhi, the festival will be celebrated on August 1, 2020.

Eid al-Adha or Bakra Eid 2020: Origin

As mentioned in the Holy Quran, Ibrahim saw many dreams where he sacrifices his son Ismael on the command of God. Ibrahim tells his son about his dreams of sacrificing him as per the will of Allah. To this, his son replied, 'Father, do what you are ordered to do.' Both father and son prepare themselves to obey the command of the Almighty.

Amidst this, Devil or 'Shaytaan' as mentioned in Quran tries to tempt Ibrahim and his family to dissuade them from obeying Allah's command. To this, Ibrahim drove the Shaytaan by throwing pebbles at him. As Ibrahim was about to sacrifice the most beloved thing to him, his son, a Ram was sent from heavens above to slaughter instead of his son.

Since then, Eid al-Adha is celebrated by the followers of Islam all over the world to commemorate the faith of Ibrahim and the survival of his son Ismael.

Eid al-Adha or Bakra Eid 2020 in Quran

In the Holy Quran in Surah Aṣ-Ṣāffāt, from Ayat 100-112, the incident is mentioned as:

100: 'O my Lord! Grant me a righteous (son)!'

101: So We gave him the good news of a boy ready to suffer and forbear.

102: Then, when (the son) reached (the age of) (serious) work with him, he said: 'O my son! I see in vision that I offer thee in sacrifice: Now see what is thy view!' (The son) said: 'O my father! Do as thou art commanded: thou will find me if Allah so wills one practising Patience and Constancy!'

103: So when they had both submitted their wills (to Allah), and he had laid him prostrate on his forehead (for sacrifice).

104: We called out to him "O Ibraham!

105: 'Thou hast already fulfilled the vision!' – thus indeed do We reward those who do right.

106: For this was obviously a trial–

107: And We ransomed him with a momentous sacrifice:

108: And We left (this blessing) for him among generations (to come) in later times:

109: 'Peace and salutation to Abraham!'

110: Thus indeed do We reward those who do right.

111: For he was one of our believing Servants.

112: And We gave him the good news of Isaac – a prophet – one of the Righteous.

Eid al-Adha or Bakra Eid 2020: Significance

Eid al-Adha or Bakra Eid is celebrated to sacrifice something in the way of Allah which is dear to the devotees. The sacrificed animal is divided into three parts: for Poor, for Relatives and Friends and for the Immediate Family. It is also said that neither the meat nor the blood of the sacrificed animal will reach Allah, but the devotion of the devotees will surely reach him.

Eid al-Adha or Bakra Eid 2020: Namaz or Prayer

The followers of Islam offer Eid al-Adha Namaz at the mosque between the time when the sun completely rises to before entering Zuhr Namaz time, on the 10th day of the last month of Ramzan. In case of any unavoidable circumstances, the Eid al-Adha Namaz can be delayed to the 11th or 12th day of the month.

Eid al-Adha Namaz consists of two Rak'ahs with seven Takbirs in the first one and five Takbirs in the second one. The salat is then followed by Khutbah (Sermon) by the Imam. It is worth noting that no Azan takes place for Salat al-Eid or Eid Prayer.

Eid al-Adha or Bakra Eid 2020: Tradition

After offering Salat al-Eid on Eid al-Adha, the animal is sacrificed and the meat is distributed among the people in the parts mentioned above. Takbir is chanted by the followers of Islam. The Takbir is as follows:

الله أكبر الله أكبر (Allāhu Akbar, allāhu Akbar)

لا إله إلا الله (lā ilāha illā-llāh)

الله أكبر الله أكبر (Allāhu Akbar, allāhu Akbar)

ولله الحمد (walillāhi l-ḥamd)

The followers of Islam who can afford to sacrifice can halal animals like cow, buffalo, camel, goat, sheep or ram. The sacrificed animal is called as Adhiya.

Eid al-Adha or Bakra Eid 2020: Wishes

Amid the global pandemic, you can wish your loved ones with the below-mentioned Eid al-Adha or Bakra Eid messages:

1- Have a Happy and Safe Eid al-Adha 2020.

2- May Allah bless you and your family with health and wealth abundantly! Happy Bakrid.

3- Hope, love and laugher, warmth, wishes, joy and a bouquet of Eid wish to become a part of your Eid and Your Life. Bakrid Mubarak!

4- May Allah shower countless blessings upon you and your family. Keep us in your prayers. Bakra Eid Mubarak.

5- Wishing you a joyful Eid al-Adha Mubarak! May Allah accept all our sacrifices!

6- Wishing you and your family a healthy, wealthy and prosperous Eid. Happy Eid al-Adha!

