Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg Cage Fight: Know all details here

The whole world is excited about the cage fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. Know the details of the cage fight here.
The cage fight between the two very important men of the world, Elon Musk, and Mark Zuckerberg is going to be held in Rome’s Colosseum, Italy. The Tesla CEO himself revealed on Twitter the location of the fight. In yet another tweet, Musk shared a YouTube video of a duration of 1 minute and 30 seconds. The title of the video is “Life of Brian Colosseum Fight”. He further expressed in the tweet what he feels by saying, “Need to work on my endurance.”

The fight was expected to be held in Las Vegas earlier. However, the location has been changed to Rome’s Colosseum, Italy.

 

A report by TMZ Sports says that the Minister of Culture approached Mark Zuckerberg. The Minister recommended that Rome’s Colosseum, Italy should be chosen as the battleground for the cage fight.

