Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg Cage Fight: Know all details here

The cage fight between the two very important men of the world, Elon Musk, and Mark Zuckerberg is going to be held in Rome’s Colosseum, Italy. The Tesla CEO himself revealed on Twitter the location of the fight. In yet another tweet, Musk shared a YouTube video of a duration of 1 minute and 30 seconds. The title of the video is “Life of Brian Colosseum Fight”. He further expressed in the tweet what he feels by saying, “Need to work on my endurance.”

The fight was expected to be held in Las Vegas earlier. However, the location has been changed to Rome’s Colosseum, Italy.

A report by TMZ Sports says that the Minister of Culture approached Mark Zuckerberg. The Minister recommended that Rome’s Colosseum, Italy should be chosen as the battleground for the cage fight.

Some chance fight happens in Colosseum June 30, 2023

Need to work on my endurancehttps://t.co/jjh7uxfwC6 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 30, 2023

What did the report say?

The report further says that Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are “all-in” for the battle. Both have been negotiating with UFC Prez Dana White regarding the details of a fight regularly for the last one week. The report further revealed the physique details of the two billionaires. Elon Musk is 6’2 inches tall. The weight of the Tesla CEO is 230 lbs. Mark Zuckerberg, on the other hand, is 5’7 inches tall and weighs 145 lbs. However, it seems that the two are not concerned about this disparity in weight and height.

ALSO READ: What is the US- India Digital Development Partnership? What does it mean for the world