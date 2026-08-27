GATE 2027 Registration LIVE
Focus

England vs Pakistan 2nd Test: Know Playing XI, Schedule and Where to Watch

By Varun Verma
Last Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 16:59 IST

England and Pakistan meet in the second Test at Lord’s with England leading 1-0. Check the match schedule, playing XIs, toss update and live streaming details. 

England vs Pakistan 2nd Test (Image Source: X.com)
England vs Pakistan 2nd Test (Image Source: X.com)

England and Pakistan will face each other in the second Test of the series at the iconic Lord’s. The hosts currently lead the series 1-0 and will look to seal the series in this game. For Pakistan, it is a do-or-die clash as they look to keep the series alive.

The second Test match will be played from August 27 to August 31 from 3:30 PM IST. 

The first match was played at Headingley between the two sides where England completely outplayed Pakistan and won by an innings and 103 runs. The visitors looked clueless, especially with the bat as they failed to cross the 200-run mark in either innings.

England, despite their poor performance in this WTC cycle, showed glimpses of hope. Ollie Robinson was brilliant with the ball, claiming eight wickets in the match and earning the Player of the Match award. With the bat, it was a collective effort from the English side.

England vs Pakistan 2nd Test: Toss and Playing XIs

After a one-hour rain delay, the toss finally took place with Pakistan skipper Babar Azam deciding to field first.

The rain delay has also led to revised session timings on Day 1 of the match. 

  • Morning Session: 4:50 PM to 6:30 PM local time

  • Afternoon Session: 7:10 PM to 9:10 PM local time

  • Evening Session: 9:30 PM to 11:30 PM local time

Playing XIs of Both Teams

England are going with the same team as of previous match. 

England: Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Jordan Cox, Joe Root(c), Harry Brook, Dan Lawrence, Jamie Smith(w), Ollie Robinson, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue

For Pakistan there is one key change as skipper Babar Azam comes in replacing Salman Ali Agha. 

Pakistan:Imam-ul-Haq, Azan Awais, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood, Babar Azam(c), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Ali Usman, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali

England vs Pakistan 2nd Test: Where to Watch 

Fans will be able to watch the England vs Pakistan second Test live on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website.

Do follow Jagran Josh for more such information and updates. 


Varun Verma
Varun Verma

Senior Content Writer

Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events. He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.

For inquiries or professional insights, you can reach him directly at varun.verma@jagrannewmedia.com

... Read More
First Published: Aug 27, 2026, 16:59 IST

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News