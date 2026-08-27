England vs Pakistan 2nd Test: Know Playing XI, Schedule and Where to Watch

England and Pakistan will face each other in the second Test of the series at the iconic Lord’s. The hosts currently lead the series 1-0 and will look to seal the series in this game. For Pakistan, it is a do-or-die clash as they look to keep the series alive.

The second Test match will be played from August 27 to August 31 from 3:30 PM IST.

The first match was played at Headingley between the two sides where England completely outplayed Pakistan and won by an innings and 103 runs. The visitors looked clueless, especially with the bat as they failed to cross the 200-run mark in either innings.

England, despite their poor performance in this WTC cycle, showed glimpses of hope. Ollie Robinson was brilliant with the ball, claiming eight wickets in the match and earning the Player of the Match award. With the bat, it was a collective effort from the English side.