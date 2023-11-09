Analysis

England vs Pakistan Head to Head Record: Two of the strongest teams in cricket are England and Pakistan. The sport is immensely popular in the two countries, and every match between the two draws millions of viewers. England is the current champion of the ODI and T20 World Cup, the biggest tournament in cricket. Pakistan won the ODI World Cup in 1992. Some of the greatest cricketers, batsmen and bowlers, like Wasim Akram, Ian Botham, James Anderson and Imran Khan.

Due to the incredible talent of England and Pakistan, the matches between them always end up being full of exhilarating cricket action. The two are set to face each other again on November 11 in an important match. But before that, take a look at England and Pakistan’s head-to-head record in the World Cup and across other cricket formats (Test, ODI and T20).

ICC World Cup 2023 Squads England vs Pakistan Head to Head in ODI World Cup England and Pakistan have faced each other 10 times in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup. Pakistan holds the edge in these matches, having got the better of England on 5 out of 9 occasions. One match yielded no result.

Year Winner Margin 2019 Pakistan 14 runs 2003 England 112 runs 1996 Pakistan 7 wickets 1992 --- No Result 1992 Pakistan 22 runs 1987 Pakistan 18 runs 1987 Pakistan 7 wickets 1983 England 8 wickets 1983 England 7 wickets 1979 England 14 runs *Last Match Result: Pakistan won by 14 runs in the 2019 World Cup. It remains to be seen how Pakistan fares against England in the 2023 World Cup. In the beginning, the defending champion England was the favourite to lift the trophy again but ironically, it became the first to be eliminated from the playoffs.