Analysis

England vs Pakistan Head to Head in ICC ODI World Cup and International Cricket

England vs Pakistan ODI Stats: Check the head to head record of England and Pakistan in the Cricket World Cup and other formats.

Mudit Chhikara
By Mudit Chhikara
Nov 9, 2023, 16:50 IST
Get here all the details of England vs Pakistan Head to Head in ODI World Cup Matches

England vs Pakistan Head to Head Record: Two of the strongest teams in cricket are England and Pakistan. The sport is immensely popular in the two countries, and every match between the two draws millions of viewers.

England is the current champion of the ODI and T20 World Cup, the biggest tournament in cricket. Pakistan won the ODI World Cup in 1992. Some of the greatest cricketers, batsmen and bowlers, like Wasim Akram, Ian Botham, James Anderson and Imran Khan.

Due to the incredible talent of England and Pakistan, the matches between them always end up being full of exhilarating cricket action. The two are set to face each other again on November 11 in an important match.

But before that, take a look at England and Pakistan’s head-to-head record in the World Cup and across other cricket formats (Test, ODI and T20).

ICC World Cup 2023 Squads

England vs Pakistan Head to Head in ODI World Cup

England and Pakistan have faced each other 10 times in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup. Pakistan holds the edge in these matches, having got the better of England on 5 out of 9 occasions. One match yielded no result.

Year

Winner

Margin

2019

Pakistan

14 runs

2003

England

112 runs

1996

Pakistan

7 wickets

1992

---

No Result

1992

Pakistan

22 runs

1987

Pakistan

18 runs

1987

Pakistan

7 wickets

1983

England

8 wickets

1983

England

7 wickets

1979

England

14 runs

 *Last Match Result: Pakistan won by 14 runs in the 2019 World Cup.

It remains to be seen how Pakistan fares against England in the 2023 World Cup. In the beginning, the defending champion England was the favourite to lift the trophy again but ironically, it became the first to be eliminated from the playoffs.

Pakistan is competing with New Zealand and Afghanistan to book the fourth spot on the points table and reach the semi-finals.

Babar Azam will lead Pakistan while Jos Buttler is the captain of England.

Next Game: November 11, 2:00 PM (IST) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

England vs Pakistan Head to Head in ODI Matches

Team

England

Pakistan

Span

1974-2021

1974-2021

Mat

91

91

Won

56

32

Lost

32

56

Draw

0

0

Tied

0

0

NR

3

3

W/L

1.75

0.571

%W

61.53

35.16

%L

35.16

61.53

%D

0

0

%

63.63

36.36

England vs Pakistan Head to Head in T20

Team

England

Pakistan

Span

2006-2022

2006-2022

Mat

29

29

Won

18

9

Lost

9

18

Draw

0

0

Tied

0

0

Tie+W

1

0

Tie+L

0

1

NR

1

1

W/L

2

0.5

%W

62.06

31.03

%L

31.03

62.06

%D

0

0

%

66.07

33.92

England vs Pakistan Head to Head in Test Matches

Team

England

Pakistan

Span

1954-2022

1954-2022

Mat

89

89

Won

29

21

Lost

21

29

Draw

39

39

Tied

0

0

NR

0

0

W/L

1.38

0.724

%W

32.58

23.59

%L

23.59

32.58

%D

43.82

43.82

%

58

42

 

