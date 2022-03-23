EPFO e-Nomination: How users can file e-Nomination(s) through Universal Account Number (UAN)?

EPFO e-Nomination: In order to ensure the social security of their family or nominee, the EPFO users are advised to file for an e-nomination through Universal Account Number (UAN).

"File e-Nomination today online through UAN, to ensure #SocialSecurity for your family/nominee," the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) said in a Twitter post.

e-Nomination plays an important role in the online payment of PF, Pension and Employees’ Deposit-Linked Insurance Scheme (EDLI) up to Rs. 7 lakh to eligible family members. While the nominations can be updated anytime, it is necessary to update them after marriage.

Addressing the documentation and approval, the EPFO said that self-declaration is adequate and no documentation or approval is required from the employer.

Steps to file e-Nomination through UAN:

1- Visit EPFO website www.epfindia.gov.in

2- Select Services and click on Employees.

3- You will now be redirected to the For Employees Page.

4- Choose Member UAN/Online Service (OCS/OTCP).

5- Login with your credentials-- UAN and Password.

6- Click on the Manage tab and select e-nomination from the drop-down menu.

7- Provide Details tab will now appear on your screen. Click on the Save option.

8- Click Yes to update the family declaration.

9- Click Add Family Details to add one or more nominees.

10- Select Nomination Details.

11- Click on Save EPF/EDLI Nomination.

12- Click on e-sign to generate the OTP and submit it on the mobile number that is linked with your Aadhaar.

