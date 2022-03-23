EPFO e-Nomination: How users can file e-Nomination(s) through Universal Account Number (UAN)?
EPFO e-Nomination: In order to ensure the social security of their family or nominee, the EPFO users are advised to file for an e-nomination through Universal Account Number (UAN).
"File e-Nomination today online through UAN, to ensure #SocialSecurity for your family/nominee," the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) said in a Twitter post.
e-Nomination plays an important role in the online payment of PF, Pension and Employees’ Deposit-Linked Insurance Scheme (EDLI) up to Rs. 7 lakh to eligible family members. While the nominations can be updated anytime, it is necessary to update them after marriage.
Addressing the documentation and approval, the EPFO said that self-declaration is adequate and no documentation or approval is required from the employer.
अपने परिवार/नामित व्यक्ति के लिए सामाजिक सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित करने के लिए यूएएन के माध्यम से आज ही ई-नामांकन ऑनलाइन फाइल करें।#EPFO #PF #Services #Pension #ईपीएप #पीएफ pic.twitter.com/rd8TTzm18d
Steps to file e-Nomination through UAN:
1- Visit EPFO website www.epfindia.gov.in
2- Select Services and click on Employees.
3- You will now be redirected to the For Employees Page.
4- Choose Member UAN/Online Service (OCS/OTCP).
5- Login with your credentials-- UAN and Password.
6- Click on the Manage tab and select e-nomination from the drop-down menu.
7- Provide Details tab will now appear on your screen. Click on the Save option.
8- Click Yes to update the family declaration.
9- Click Add Family Details to add one or more nominees.
10- Select Nomination Details.
11- Click on Save EPF/EDLI Nomination.
12- Click on e-sign to generate the OTP and submit it on the mobile number that is linked with your Aadhaar.
