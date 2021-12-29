EPFO Portal Nominee: How to Change Nomination in EPF Online?

EPFO Portal Nominee: Members of EPFO can file new nominations online by visiting the official website of EPFO. Employee Provident Fund account holders should nominate someone, it is important also as if he or she passes away then the nominee can claim the money.

According to EPFO " a member of EPF can change the existing nomination and file new nomination online by visiting the official website of EPFO at epfindia.gov.in. It is also noted that the new EPF/EPS nomination will override previous nominations and will be considered as the final one by the EPFO." Earlier, the nomination was done physically after the employer sent Form 2 to the EPFO.

Steps to change Nomination in EPF Online

Steps are provided below:

1. Visit the official website of EPFO - epfindia.gov.in

2. Go to 'Service' then click on 'For Employees' tab in the drop-down

3. Click on 'Member UAN/Online Service (OCS/OTP).

4. Now login with your UAN and password.

5. After logging it now select 'E-nomination' that is available under 'Manage Tab'.

6. Click 'Yes' to update your family declaration.

7. Select 'Add Family Details' and you can also add one more nominee.

8. Now, click on 'Nomination Details' to declare the total amount of share.

9. After declaration, click on 'Save EPF Nomination'.

10. Now, select 'E-sign' to generate OTP

11. This OTP will be sent on the mobile number that is linked with the Aadhaar card and then Submit OTP.

12. E-nomination is registered with EPFO. Now, no other physical documents will be required.

About Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO)

It is a statutory body incepted by the government of India. Mainly, it encourages people to save for retirement among others. It comes under the purview of the Ministry of Labour and Employment. It was established by an act of the Parliament of India to provide social security to workers working in India. It came into force by Employee Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provision Act, 1952.

There are three major schemes of EPFO namely Employees’ Provident Funds Scheme 1952 (EPF), Employees’ Pension Scheme 1995 (EPS), and Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme 1976 (EDLI).

