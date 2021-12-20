How to Link Aadhaar With Voter ID? Follow These Steps

The Cabinet of India has given its approval for an electoral reform bill. It would link the Indian citizens Aadhaar cards to their Voter IDs. It has been proposed by the Election Commission that the citizens should be given 4 opportunities to register every year. Know all the steps to register and link both Aadhaar and Voter ID here.

The citizens need to be 18 years of age to register to vote. For service voters, the election legislation is deemed gender-neutral. The citizens can link their Aadhaar numbers to their voter IDs using the national voter service web, SMS, phone, or by visiting booth level officers in their area.

Steps to Register: Link Aadhaar Card to Voter ID Card

Take a look at the steps to link the Aadhaar card to Voter ID card

The citizens would first need to visit the website voterportal.eci.gov.in. The citizens are to log in to the portal using their mobile number, email address. Use the password to enter the portal along with the above-mentioned details. The citizens would need to enter the state, district and personal information like name, date of birth and their father’s name. You must keep in mind that the detail entered match the Government records. The citizens are required to enter the Feed Aadhaar No option on the left side of the screen. Fill in the name as per Aadhar details and voter ID number as well. Complete the information and register successfully.

Link Aadhaar to Voter ID card: Process

Citizens must open the message on their registered mobile number and send a text to 166 or 51969 One can also call the call centre and ask for Aadhaar to be linked to Voter ID. The people need to dial 1950 and inform their details between 10 am to 5 pm. Candidates can also share the application filled with all the details with the Booth level office nearest to their location.

How to Check If Aadhaar Card Has Been Linked With Voter ID?

Citizens must go to the website voterportal.eci.gov.in. The blanks must be filled in the section 'Seeding Through NVSP Portal'

The notification is displayed regarding the status of the application. It would be displayed when the linking process is completed.

Also Read|

2300-Year-Old Buddhist Temple & Treasure Found In Pakistan: Significance of the Excavation Discussed



What is the difference between Chopper and Helicopter?