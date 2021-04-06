Explained: Chaff Technology developed by DRDO to safeguard Indian Naval Ships from missiles

Why in News?

Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has developed Advanced Chaff Technology that would help safeguard Indian Navy ships from enemy missile attacks. Take a look at the tweet below:

DRDO has developed an Advanced Chaff Technology to safeguard the naval ships against enemy missile attack. The three variants namely Short Range Chaff Rocket, Medium Range Chaff Rocket, and Long Range Chaff Rocket met Indian Navy’s qualitative requirements. #AtmaNirbharBharat pic.twitter.com/T1RVu3elaK — DRDO (@DRDO_India) April 5, 2021

About the discovery:

1. The DRDO Unit at Defence Laboratory Jodhpur has developed three variants of the technology. These are called

i) Long Range Chaff Rocket

ii) Medium Range Chaff Rocket

iii) Short Range Chaff Rocket

2. The trials were conducted at the Arabian Sea recently

3. Chaff is a passive expendable electronic counter measure used for protection of the naval ships from enemy's radar and missile seekers based on radio frequency.

This is an indigenous technology that is unavailable anywhere else.

4. As informed by DRDO Scientists, "The new development assumes significance as a very small quantity of chaff material deployed in the air acts as a decoy to deflect enemy missiles for the safety of our ships. DRDO has also gained the expertise to meet futuristic threats from adversaries. The technology is unique and not available elsewhere. It will be handed over to industries for production of chaff rockets in large quantities.”

Significance

The importance of the discovery is that a very small amount of the chaff material deployed in the air would act as a decoy to deflect the enemy's missiles from the ships. It would thus provide safety to the ship. At the same time now DRDO has been able to meet futuristic threats from their adversaries.

Difference between a chaff and flair:

Both chaff and flares are defensive countermeasures deployed by military aircraft. The purpose is to confuse radar-guided or infrared-guided anti aircraft missiles fired so that they could be diverted.

Chaff is composed of many small aluminium or zinc coated fibres stored on-board the aircraft in tubes. In case the aircraft feels threatened by any radar tracking missiles, chaff is ejected into the turbulent wake of air behind the plane.

Flares however are useful in distracting the heat seeking missiles. Mostly magnesium pellets are ejected from the tubes to ignite while being followed by an aircraft behind. The flares burn at more than 2000 Fahrenheit and emit high amounts of infrared light.

Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO also praised the efforts of the teams involved in the indigenous development of this vital technology to safeguard Indian Naval Ships.

Also Read| Explained: DRDO's Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) System and its benefits for Indian Submarines